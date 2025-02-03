A return to "Whiteyball" should be in the cards for the Cardinals in 2025

Baseball has changed these last few years. With rules that have enlarged the bases, limited pickoffs by pitchers, and promoted speed by baserunners, the game mirrors what fans of baseball in the 1980s saw.

Luckily, for St. Louis Cardinals fans, that was one of the franchise's best eras. From 1980-1989, the Cardinals won four division titles, three pennants, and the World Series in 1982. The club went 825-737 over those ten seasons for a 0.528 winning percentage.

Whitey Herzog's teams during this decade focused on steals, baserunning, defense, and solid pitching. Players like Ozzie Smith, Willie McGee, John Tudor, Bruce Sutter, and Joaquin Andujar were some of the stars of this era, and it's when many current fans of the Cardinals began their fandom.

There is a way the Cardinals can combine the rules of the current baseball landscape with their exceptional history to find success and excitement in 2025.

Since the implementation of these new rules prior to the 2023 season, the Cardinals have not taken advantage of them. They haven't been stealing more bases, they haven't been taking the extra base, and they haven't been putting as much pressure on pitchers and defenses than they should be.

On the surface, the Cardinals of 2024 don't appear to be a bunch that could replicate Whiteyball. As a team, they ranked 27th in the league in team sprint speed, 22nd in stolen bases, 18th in speed from home plate to first base, and 19th in baserunning runs according to Baseball Savant.

None of those statistics is entirely encouraging. However, a deeper look will give a different view and a renewed sense of optimism for 2025.

The Cardinals have had seven players with average sprint speeds that outpaced league average since 2022: Jordan Walker, Victor Scott II, Masyn Winn, Michael Siani, Jordan Walker, Lars Nootbaar, and Thomas Saggese. Each of these players could be regulars for the Cardinals in 2025.

Also, over the last three years, the Cardinals as a team have ranked 10th overall in on-base percentage, a key statistic for a team looking to get have baserunners and steal some bags in 2025. Since 2022 among qualified hitters, Brendan Donovan ranks 14th in OBP, Lars Nootbaar ranks 29th, and Nolan Arenado ranks 77th. Those are all great numbers as far as on-base leaders go.

Masyn Winn, the club's new face of the franchise following a stellar rookie year, said that he wants to improve in 2025, particularly in baserunning. "I didn't take as many bags as I wanted last year," said Winn during the Cardinals Winter Warm Up on Saturday. "I want to take 30-40 (stolen bases), if possible."

Oli Marmol should structure his lineup next year with players like Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar, and Masyn Winn near the top as table setters. These three should largely be given the green light to run whenever they see fit. Willson Contreras, Nolan Arenado (assuming he's still on the team), and Nolan Gorman should then be placed to drive them in.

With an increased focus on baserunning and a willingness to take the extra base, something the Cardinals did at a league-average rate last year, perhaps those little things could pay huge dividends. The team is looking to get younger and more athletic next year. There will also be more room for error in a transitional season. Therefore, making mistakes with purpose and an intent to learn should harbor more freedom on the basepaths.

The 2025 St. Louis Cardinals could be set up to replicate what some of the greatest teams in franchise history did. With Masyn Winn, Victor Scott II, and Lars Nootbaar running rampant and causing chaos on the base paths, perhaps the Cardinals could steal some runs and wins in 2025.