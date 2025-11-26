A (not-so-brief) history of in-division trades for the St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals trades with the Chicago Cubs

We all know the most famous trade between the Cardinals and Cubs. In 1964, the Cardinals sent Ernie Broglio, Doug Clemens, and Bobby Shantz to the Chicago Cubs for Lou Brock, Jack Spring, and Paul Toth. Need I say more?

For the purposes of this exercise, we're looking only at trades since 1996, the year the DeWitts took over as owners of the Cardinals.

Since then, the Cardinals and Cubs have made only two trades. In 2003, the Cardinals acquired left-handed pitcher Jeff Fassero to the Cardinals for players who would be named later. Fassero, who was actually drafted by the Cardinals in 1984, appeared in only 78 games with the Cardinals, making six starts and 72 relief appearances across a season and a half. He would finish his Cardinals career with an uninspiring 5.17 ERA across 95.2 innings.

The Cardinals would later send minor leaguers Jared Blasdell and Jason Karnuth to the Cubs in late September to complete the trade. Blasdell never pitched beyond Triple-A, and Karnuth never played for the Cubs at the major-league level.

On July 4, 2007, the Cardinals and Cubs struck another deal, though this time it involved players not as well known as Fassero. The Cardinals sent first baseman John Nelson to the Cubs for future considerations. Nelson, 28 at the time, had made only five major-league at-bats. He was primarily a pinch runner, and he scored two runs during the 2006 season with the Cardinals.

The Cubs likely don't have much interest in an available Cardinal this winter, but you never know what can happen during the Hot Stove. Chicago could use some pitching even after the addition of Phil Maton via free agency. However, I would be surprised to see Sonny Gray waive his no-trade clause to go to the Windy City. St. Louis also isn't in the market when it comes to moving their relievers, and that's including left-hander JoJo Romero.

Don't look for the Cardinals and Cubs, two of baseball's biggest rivals, to make a deal this winter. Their dry history of transactions will likely continue. through the 2025-2026 offseason.