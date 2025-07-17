A look back at the St. Louis Cardinals 2015 draft class

RHP Ryan Helsley (fifth round, 161st overall)

The Cardinals chose Ryan Helsley with their seventh pick in the draft out of Division II Northeastern State in Oklahoma, and he's the first player from that college to make it to the majors.

Helsley was all about being a power pitcher from the moment he was drafted. He often touched 98 MPH with his fastball, and his curveball played nicely off the four-seamer.

Helsley began his career as a starting pitcher, but he was moved to the bullpen starting in 2019. Helsley's best season in the minors came in 2017 when he had a 2.72 ERA with 137 strikeouts in 132.1 innings. While he was successful as a starting pitcher, his size and lack of a true fourth pitch made him a prime bullpen candidate.

The Cardinals did just that with Helsley in 2019 when he made his debut. He threw 2.1 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, striking out four and allowing one run. Ryan Helsley has been used exclusively as a reliever in the majors. He has a career 2.71 ERA across 271 games and seven years. He's been the club's best reliever since 2022, and his two All-Star nominations are proof of that.

Helsley has struck out 10.6 batters per nine innings as a major leaguer, and his fastball-slider combo has been lethal. Helsley set the franchise's single-season save record in 2024 when he saved 49 games for the team.

Ryan Helsley's selection in the fifth round ended up being a steal for the Cardinals. As the team enters the trade deadline and the potential end of his time with St. Louis, it's fitting to look back at Helsley as one of the best steals of the 2015 draft. The Cardinals couldn't have played it any better that year.

OF Matt Vierling (thirtieth round, 911th overall)

Matt Vierling was the only other player to make it to the majors from the club's 2015 draft class, but he opted to go to college at Notre Dame instead of playing in the majors. That was a good decision for Vierling, as he was drafted three years later by the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth round.

Vierling has been a serviceable utility man for the Philadelphia Phillies and Detroit Tigers, amassing 4.0 bWAR with a .257/.317/.392 career clash line.

Due to Vierling's decision to go to college after being drafted in 2015, the Cardinals weren't able to take advantage of his services.