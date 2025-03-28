A comprehensive guide to St. Louis Cardinals podcasts in 2025

Baseball is back, Cardinals fans! As St. Louis celebrates this weekend with the official kickoff of the baseball season, fans may be wondering how to get their fix of St. Louis Cardinals podcast content. Here's a list of some of the best Cardinals podcasts in the space with some of my favorite creators and where to find them. So I don't show favoritism to one particular show, I'll go in alphabetical order here.

Dealin' the Cards

Okay, I lied. I'll show some favoritism to my own podcast here. I host and produce the Dealin' the Cards podcast alongside site expert Josh Jacobs and contributor Sandy McMillan. We go live twice a week on our YouTube channel with the audio feed published to all podcast platforms later on. We have casual but analytical discussions, sometimes with special guests, about the Cardinals while taking feedback and questions from our live audience. Here's my favorite episode, featuring Cardinals utilityman Brendan Donovan.

New subscribers are entered into a giveaway for game-worn pants from Willson Contreras, and stay on the lookout for a autographed jersey giveaway from a Cardinal star in the near future.

Best Podcast in Baseball

The Best Podcast in Baseball features the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold and other Post-Dispatch writers such as Daniel Guerrero and Benjamin Hochman. Though they don't upload episodes on a regular basis, it's always a high-quality listen when they do. Goold provides wonderful in-depth coverage from an insider's perspective. Find BPIB on any audio podcast platform.

Birds on the Farm

Our favorite prospect expert, Kareem Haq, and Dealin' the Cards host Sandy McMillan break down the Cardinals' Minor League system in a prospect-centered podcast. Birds on the Farm has also had special guests such as pitching prospects Nolan Sparks and Cooper Hjerpe. They've taken a temporary hiatus for Kareem to work on his top 30 prospects video series, but they'll be back once the Minor League season gets underway. Find them on the Dealin' the Cards YouTube channel or the audio feed!

B-Schaeff Daily

KMOV writer Brenden Schaeffer dives into a topic surrounding the St. Louis Cardinals on his YouTube channel, not daily (as the name may imply), but very consistently. B-Schaeff provides straightforward and objective analysis, while occasionally addressing viewer feedback on live-streamed episodes. Find the show on the Brenden Schaeffer - St. Louis Cardinals writer channel or on audio platforms.

Cardinal Territory

The Athletic's Katie Woo and former Cardinals closer Trevor Rosenthal have teamed up with the Foul Territory Network. Woo and Rosenthal have great chemistry and provide an entertaining and insightful listen for Cardinals fans. They should be releasing episodes three times a week during the season, and they often feature exciting guests such as Oli Marmol and Lars Nootbaar. Bernie Miklasz will also be joining them as a guest host throughout the week. Find them on the Cardinal Territory YouTube channel or audio podcast platforms.

Cards Hub 365

The newest addition to the Cardinals podcasting space, Cards Hub 365 is the daily live postgame show from Sports Hub STL. The show features prominent Cardinals media names Mike Claiborne, Brenden Schaeffer, and Joe Roderick, and they analyze the latest games and Cardinals news after every game and also on off-days. Find them on the Sports Hub STL YouTube channel or on audio platforms.

Locked on Cardinals (St. Louis)

Locked on Cardinals is the Locked On Sports network's daily Cardinals show. JD Hafron brings his unique perspectives to the Cardinals media space while sometimes being joined by guests such as Redbird Rants' Thomas Gauvain. I've made a guest appearance or two as well. It's the most consistent Cardinals show in the space, and a great listen. Find Locked On on YouTube or audio platforms.

The Randy Karraker Show with Brooke Grimsley

After their departure from 101 ESPN, Randy Karraker and Brooke Grimsley have teamed up with Sports Hub STL for a new morning show, exclusively on YouTube. They go live every weekday at 10 am CT and discuss the Cardinals and other happenings in St. Louis Sports. Sportswriting legend Bernie Miklasz has also joined the crew and will be making regular appearances.

Wednesday with Walton and Reis

Perhaps the hardest podcast to find in the Cardinals space, Wednesday with Walton and Reis is a true diamond in the rough. Brian Walton of The Cardinal Nation and Kyle Reis of Birds on the Black bring their prospect-centered perspectives and unique personality to the latest Cardinals news. The only way to find the show is through the Cardinal Nation (link above), as the videos are unlisted on YouTube.