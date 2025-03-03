9 players who played their entire MLB careers with the St. Louis Cardinals

C/1B Tom Pagnozzi (1987-1998) - 12 years

The St. Louis Cardinals drafted Tom Pagnozzi in the eighth round of the 1983 MLB Amateur Draft out of the University of Arkansas. Pagnozzi, a native of Arizona, spent every year of his 12-year career with the Cardinals. Pagnozzi wasn't known much for his offensive prowess, but he was a stellar defensive catcher.

Pagnozzi had a career slash line of .253/.299/.359, and he won three Gold Gloves during his career. He also attended the 1992 All-Star Game. Pagnozzi's nephew, Matt Pagnozzi, debuted with the St. Louis Cardinals on September 29th, 2009, but his career was short-lived.

C Yadier Molina (2004-2022) - 19 years

Yadier Molina was one of the most beloved Cardinals of his generation. He came up in a time of wonderful success for the organization, as the Cardinals reached the World Series in four of his first 10 seasons, and they brought home two World Series trophies, one in 2006 and another in 2011. Molina is one of the best defensive players in all of baseball history.

Molina attended 10 All-Star Games, won nine Gold Gloves and four Platinum Gloves, and was the recipient of the Roberto Clemente Award in 2018 for his humanitarian efforts off the field. Molina finished his career with 42.2 bWAR and a slash line of .277/.327/.399. He stands a good chance of being voted into Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame when first given the chance in 2028.

RHP Adam Wainwright (2005-2022) - 18 years

While Adam Wainwright wasn't drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals, he spent his entire major-league career in St. Louis. Wainwright was acquired via trade when the Cardinals sent outfielder J.D. Drew and utility man Eli Marrero to the Atlanta Braves in December 2003. Wainwright would then go on to become of the best pitchers in Cardinals history.

Wainwright was a part of some memorable moments in Cardinals history, including hitting a home run on the first pitch he saw as a batter, making him the 22nd batter in major league history to do so. He became the club's closer in 2006 following a season-ending injury to Jason Isringhausen, and Wainwright hugging his battery mate Yadier Molina in midair is an iconic photo.

Waino had a career 200-128 record with a 3.53 ERA and 40.9 bWAR. He attended three All-Star Games, won two Gold Gloves, and won the 2020 Roberto Clemente Award. Adam Wainwright battled injuries throughout his career, but he was an upstanding man both on and off the field.