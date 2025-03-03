9 players who played their entire MLB careers with the St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals are one of the most storied franchises in Major League Baseball history. They've had some of the best players don the birds on the bat, and the organization has seen ample success.

There are a lot of signs that an organization is healthy and well-liked. Foremost of those would be a player's desire to be with the team. If a player stays with a team for a decade or longer, that's even more telling of the health of the organization.

With the stipulation being a career that's lasted at least 10 years, several players have spent their entire careers in St. Louis. In total, nine players have played their entire careers with the St. Louis Cardinals (min. 10-year career).

These nine players were lifetime Cardinals.

OF Ray Blades (1922-1932) - 10 years

Ray Blades made his debut on August 19, 1922 against the Philadelphia Phillies. He logged one hit in four at-bats in his debut. Blades was initially scouted as a teenager by Branch Rickey in 1913, and he was a member of the 1926 and 1931 World Champion Cardinals squads.

Blades was a solid outfielder for the Cardinals throughout the 1920s and into the 1930s. He accumulated 15.5 total bWAR, and he had a career line of .301/.395/.460 with 50 home runs, 340 runs batted in, and 33 stolen bases. Injuries limited Blades's career, as he played more than 100 games in a year only three times, 1924-1926.

Following his playing career, Blades would be a manager within the Cardinals' minor league system for the Rochester Red Wings and Columbus Red Birds. He eventually managed the major league club in 1939 for one year.

OF/3B Pepper Martin (1928-1944) - 13 years

Pepper Martin's career spanned 13 years with the St. Louis Cardinals. The "Wild Horse of the Osage" was one of the best baserunners of his time, leading the league in steals in 1933, 1934, and 1936. He eclipsed 100 runs scored in three different seasons, too. Pepper is perhaps most known for leading the Cardinals in runs scored, hits, doubles, runs batted in, and stolen bases in the 1931 World Series. He also made a nice running catch in the ninth inning in Game 7.

Martin slashed .298/.358/.443 while with the Cardinals, and he attended four All-Star Games while with St. Louis. Martin was a key part of the "Gashouse Gang" throughout the 1930s, but injuries limited his ability to stay on the field. Martin was inducted into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame in 2017.

CF Terry Moore (1935-1948) - 11 years

Born in 1912 in Vernon, Alabama, Terry Moore was only 22 years old when he debuted in 1935 against the Chicago Cubs. Moore played 11 years with the Cardinals from 1935 through 1948, and he went to four All-Star Games. Had the award existed during Moore's time, he would have likely won several Gold Gloves during his era.

After taking time off to serve in the military from 1943-1945, Moore returned to the Cardinals in 1946 as a member of the World Series champion squad that year. Terry Moore had a career slash line of .280/.340/.399, and he slugged 80 home runs during his career. Moore coached for the Cardinals from 1949-1952 and again from 1956-1958. Terry Moore was inducted into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame in 2016.