9 Cardinals who took advantage of their runway in 2025

SS Masyn Winn

Masyn Winn started to establish himself as a core player last year when he had a chance at finishing near the top of the National League Rookie of the Year standings. A strong class highlighted by Paul Skenes and Jackson Merrill limited Winn's share of the vote, and he didn't end up receiving any votes. That only inspired him to push harder this year.

Winn's goals this year included staying on the field as often as possible and capitalizing on his speed more than he did as a rookie. Sadly, he didn't accomplish either of those goals, but he still had a strong year as a sophomore.

Winn finished with a .253/.310/.363 slash line for a .673 OPS. He swiped nine bags and hit nine home runs. His offensive numbers left a lot to be desired, but we need to be cognizant of the fact that he has been playing on a bum knee for two months now, an injury that ended his season two weeks early and will require offseason surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

Prior to the All-Star Break, Winn was slashing .255/.317/.378 for a .695 OPS and a 97 wRC+. He was striking out only 17.9% of the time while walking 7.5% of the time. He was essentially a league-average hitter with Gold Glove defense at a key defensive position. His first-half numbers point to what his potential could be offensively.

Masyn Winn was on pace to be one of baseball's best defenders this year. According to Outs Above Average, Winn is the second-best defender in baseball behind only Bobby Witt Jr. His .994 fielding percentage is the best among all shortstops in baseball, and it will set a franchise record at that position for the Cardinals. Winn stands a chance at winning the National League Gold Glove Award at shortstop this winter.

Masyn Winn still has room to grow offensively, but there have been signs of his potential at the plate. What makes him a key part of the franchise's future is his top-tier defensive efforts and results. If he can combine his offensive season from 2024 with his defensive season this year, Winn could become the true cornerstone of the franchise for many years.