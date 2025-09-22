9 Cardinals who took advantage of their runway in 2025

C/DH Ivan Herrera

Ivan Herrera's offensive explosion shouldn't have been a surprise. The 25-year-old backstop-turned DH had a .301 batting average last year with fewer than 75 plate appearances to his name up to that point. That alone should have told fans that Herrera was due for a breakout.

And break out he has.

Herrera is slashing .280/.367/.449 on the year. He's hit 16 long balls and driven in 58 runners. His .816 OPS is the best on the team right now. Herrera has been able to limit his strikeouts (19.1%) and draw walks at a respectable clip (9.1%). Herrera's Baseball Savant page is full of red figures, so his metrics back up a strong season at the plate.

Herrera had some work to do behind the plate when he was designated as the Opening Day catcher. His struggles with controlling the running game were well-documented. Lower leg injuries limited his time behind the plate, so the 2025 season wasn't fair as a barometer for his defensive growth. His offensive growth, however, won't be questioned.

Herrera's exchange speed behind the plate has improved this year, and his blocking is still strong. Where he falls short as a catcher is with his arm strength, his pop time, and his framing. Pitchers and coaches on the club have also been outspoken about Pedro Pages's game-calling and framing. If Herrera wants to be an everyday catcher, he has to make improvements in these areas.

Due to various knee injuries, Herrera was removed from his catching duties early in the season. He has been the club's primary designated hitter since, but he's also gotten some work in the corner outfield since the trade deadline. His home for the future — be it catcher, designated hitter, corner outfielder, or first baseman — is still up in the air. What's certain is that his bat will play in the majors.

St. Louis needs a power-hitting right-hander in the lineup. That was supposed to be Jordan Walker this year, but Ivan Herrera's offensive growth has been a pleasant surprise. His location on the field next year isn't certain as of yet, but his spot on the roster is a lock in 2026 and beyond.