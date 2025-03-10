8 players who desperately needed a hot start at Cardinals Spring Training

6. Ivan Herrera

Herrera was once thought to be Yadier Molina's heir apparent. Instead of taking over the role when Molina retired, Herrera has worked to remain healthy and make a consistent mark with the team, as Willson Contreras was signed to take over. In all interviews, he has a great mindset going into spring training as Contereas is moving to first base for the Cardinals. Herrera's working to become a leader in the clubhouse and with the pitching staff.

However, Pedro Pagés remains Marmol's favorite and gets lots of opportunities. Jimmy Crooks is a top prospect and will likely stay in development. Pagés seems to get more opportunities than he does, as well.

Herrera is putting up great numbers this Spring. He's hitting .267/.455/.667 with an OPS of 1.122. He has four hits, two runs, three doubles, six walks, a home run, and four RBIs. It's what you want to see from Herrera, as he's primed to take over the everyday catching duties.

7. Quinn Mathews

Mathews created quite a buzz in the Cardinals' minor league system in 2024, quickly moving up in the organization. He easily earned a spot at big league camp and came out with a clear plan to prepare for the big leagues.

He may be a clear winner in the organization's effort to improve player development.

In one start for the Cardinals this spring, he pitched two innings, giving up two hits, walking one, and striking out three batters. That's quite impressive for the 24-year-old, who was the 122nd overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft.

With his plan in place, Mathews looks set to be a top starter in the Cardinals rotation.

8. Victor Scott II

Scott is doing his part in making it difficult for the Cardinals to consider leaving him out of the lineup in 2025. While Lars Nootbaar and Michael Siani keep getting shots at center field, Scott has taken on learning the left field position because his bat needs to be in the lineup.

Scott put on some muscle this offseason and has worked to improve at center field. While Marmol wants to give opportunities to Nootbaar and Siani, Scott is putting up a slash line of .333/.440/.619 with an OPS of 1.059. He has seven hits, six runs, a double, a triple, and one home run. He has four walks and four stolen bases. He's making the case to be in the Cardinals lineup daily with his speed, bat, and improved defense.

Scott should be rewarded for the work he has put in this offseason.

It will be interesting to see how the 2025 roster shakes out.