8 players who desperately needed a hot start at Cardinals Spring Training

2. Mike McGreevy

The Cardinals seem to be taking it easy on the guy who should be one of the top arms in the organization in 2025 and beyond. McGreevy impressed in 2024 and appeared to be one of the players fans believed would get a shot with the planned reset.

While it doesn't necessarily appear to be a reset anymore, McGreevy is obviously in the player development phase. He's had two starts this spring, going five innings and striking out three batters. He's only given up one hit. In an appearance Sunday, McGreevy pitched 2.2 innings, giving up a home run. He struck out one batter.

While it seems frustrating that McGreevy may lose out to a starting rotation slot for Matz to start the season, hopefully, he will take the opportunity to develop into the ace we all hope he will become for the Cardinals.

3. JJ Wetherholt

The seventh overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, Wetherholt has made quite the first impression this spring with the Cardinals.

While he's hitting .111/.304/.278 with an OPS of .582, he does have two hits, five runs, one home run, three RBI, five walks, and three stolen bases. He's dazzled at second base and shortstop. He has all the makings of a future star in the major leagues.

He will be fun to watch in future summers in St. Louis, but he should build on what he's started in one of the minor league locations this summer.

4. Matthew Liberatore

Libertore comes to Cardinals Spring Training never knowing how the organization plans to use him. Seemingly a sure starter for the Cardinals, he usually transitions into a long relief role.

This spring, he seems to be making a solid case to be in the starting rotation for the Cardinals. He's gone seven innings in three games, giving up zero hits and one walk while striking out four batters. Pretty solid for the lefty.

As long as the Cardinals rely on veterans like Miles Mikolas and Matz, Libertore will remain in a long relief role. It would be nice to see Liberatore win a starting job, but while the emphasis was to go with youth, the organization still seems to like its veterans more.

5. Nolan Arenado

As the central topic of trade speculation, Arenado could be on another team or he could be sulking and making things awkward for Mozeliak and the Cardinals. Instead, Arenado came to camp ready to play baseball with his beloved teammates.

Arenado has a smile on his face and seems to be taking advantage of remaining the Cardinals' everyday third baseman. However, Arenado's remaining with the Cardinals throws a massive wrench in Mozeliak's offseason plan, which had options one through three as trading the Platinum Glove-winning All-Star.

Mozeliak made a colossal mistake by boldly stating that goal while doing nothing else to improve the team. We will see how things go with Arenado remaining with the Cardinals. With a healthy and happy Arenado, the team can't go wrong. It holds several players back from gaining more prominent roles with the team. Still, it will be up to Nolan Gorman, Brendan Donovan, and Thomas Saggase to make opportunities for themselves.