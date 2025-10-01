8 offseason targets for Chaim Bloom to shore up the Cardinals rotation

Miles Mikolas

I know, I know, no one wants to even think about this. But let's be honest, even with Bloom coming in and likely targeting different arms that Mozeliak typically did...there's an arguement for Mikolas making a lot of sense for what the Cardinals need.

Mikolas, as Cardinals fans know, has been bad for years now, and so he's not going to command much cash on the open market. But one thing you do know you are getting from Mikolas is availability, as he's made 33, 35, 32, and 31 starts in four consecutive seasons, tied for second in all of baseball during that stretch. One of the traits the Cardinals will likely want in a free agent they bring in is posting, and Mikolas can do that.

There is also the familiarity factor with Mikolas that could be of some value. The Cardinals' front office, coaching staff, and clubhouse know what they are getting in Mikolas, so there are no surprises there. Mikolas loves St. Louis, which is why he never even considered waiving his no-trade clause, and I think he would come back to the organization in a heartbeat.

For Bloom, as long as he is willing to cut ties the moment it is best to do so, bringing back Mikolas is a fine move. There are arms I'd much rather have them target, but it would also be nice for the front office to know they've got a guy who is going to start a lot of games and eat a lot of innings for them while they develop their young arms.

The downside to Mikolas, though, is twofold. First, imagine the fan reaction if Mikolas returns. The fanbase is ready for a chance here, and bringing back Mikolas would feel like running things back. But the second probably has far more to do with the field play. Mikolas' ceiling is extremely low, and production-wise, his floor can also be incredibly low. We aren't looking at a guy who may end up being an asset at the deadline or be the reason they are pushing for October; he's purely in St. Louis to be a warm body.