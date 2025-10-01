8 offseason targets for Chaim Bloom to shore up the Cardinals rotation

Tyler Mahle

Here is a guy who is likely going to come with a higher price tag than others on this list, but I really do see him as a guy they could flip for value later on and may be worth taking a more expensive flyer on this offseason. Tyler Mahle, who spent the last two seasons with the Texas Rangers but has been injured for most of that stretch, is going to be a major bounce-back candidate for 2026.

Posting a 2.18 ERA and 3.37 FIP in 16 starts in 2025, Mahle's return this year, which also had another pause midseason due to a rotator cuff strain, was very encouraging and should cause a lot of organizations to take a long look at him. Having just turned 31 years old this week, Mahle is going to want to position himself to hit free agency again next offseason to earn a payday, so he'll likely want a rotation that is going to pretty much guarantee him a spot.

Since the 2020s began, Mahle has thrown 473.1 innings to the tune of a 3.61 ERA, 3.77 FIP, and 25.4 K%, which is why he's been a hot name over the last number of years. Injuries have really gotten in the way of him realizing this potential, but that has been the story of many productive starters in this day and age. If you want to bet on upside, it usually comes with injury risks.

Let's be honest, the Cardinals' rotation is going to lack upside in 2026 without Liberatore taking a step forward or one of their prospects truly popping. It would be really nice for one of their outside additions to have that kind of juice, and if they hit on Mahle, it helps them be competitive next year and also gives them a great trade chip to consider shopping at the deadline. Other names we've discussed as candidates to flip at the deadline are likely small returns at best, while Mahle's high-end outcome is a really nice rental return.

It will be interesting to see where Mahle's market goes, as depending on the price, he's got the kind of talent you would think is worth targeting in the position the Cardinals are in.