8 former fan-favorite Cardinals players without a job as Spring Training nears

7) Randal Grichuk

For a few years there, it felt like Randal Grichuk was going to be one of the Cardinals' long-term answers in their outfield mix. Grichuk's powerful swing and solid outfield defense gave the Cardinals a ton of hope, but he ultimately lasted just four years with St. Louis from 2014-2017.

Still, Grichuk posted a .751 OPS in his first four big league seasons as a Cardinal, and that has ultimately led him to have a fairly productive big league career to this point. In 2014, the former Cardinals' outfielder was especially productive against left-handed pitchers, and this ultimately led to a .291/.348/.528 slash line with 12 home runs and 46 RBI in just 106 games.

If Grichuk is willing to accept a role where he mostly plays against lefties, I bet most clubs would really be interested in adding him. In fact, the Cardinals could really use a bat like Grichuk right now, as they were just awful against left-handed pitching in 2024 and need a right-handed hitting center fielder to pair with Victor Scott II or Michael Siani.

If Grichuk remains on the market much longer, John Mozeliak should really be calling him to see what it would take to get a deal done to improve their offense next year.