8 former fan-favorite Cardinals players without a job as Spring Training nears

3) Paul DeJong

After a red-hot start to his career with the Cardinals, Paul DeJong nosedived in such a dramatic way that fans could not wait to see him off the team. While he hasn't reached the heights he once did with St. Louis, he has bounced back in a meaningful way.

DeJong is coming off a .703 OPS season split between the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals, slugging 24 home runs will filling in at different infield spots. DeJong still provides value to clubs with his big power, and his defense is good enough to lock down shortstop whenever he is needed.

It's hard not to wonder what happened to DeJong's incredible start to his big league career. In 2017, DeJong finished second in Rookie of the Year voting after smashing 25 home runs in just 108 games. In 2019, DeJong was an All-Star and his the 30 home run mark for the first time in his career, he looked well on his way to becoming one of the best shortstops in baseball.

Instead, DeJong's strikeouts continued to pile up and he couldn't make contact enough to be taken seriously at the plate. DeJong struggled to find his footing with the Blue Jays and Giants after being traded from the Cardinals at the 2023 Trade Deadline, but he did not allow that to keep him down. DeJong should find a job at some point this winter.