8 Cardinals who weren't traded at the deadline but could be moved this offseason

2B/3B Nolan Gorman

Nolan Gorman certainly received interest at this year's trade deadline according to reports, but like the other position players on this list, he remains on the team after the trade deadline.

Gorman is currently working his way back from the injured list due to some back pain, a recurring theme for his young career so far. He's appeared in just two games for Double-A Springfield, and he's recorded two hits: a home run and a double. He could be back with the team by the end of the weekend series against the San Diego Padres.

Gorman was identified early on in the offseason as a clear "runway" player with fellow youngster Jordan Walker. The club needed Gorman to get a full slate of games this year to see if he could make the necessary adjustments to be an everyday infielder with significant pop from the left side. Injuries and underperformance to start the year hampered these plans.

Gorman has logged only 226 at bats, but he's seen some growth in important areas. His two primary struggles at the plate throughout his career have been fastballs up in the zone and breaking balls down and away. He's made much better swing decisions this year with a career-high 11.9% walk rate. He's also striking out right around 30% of the time, another career-best mark.

However, Gorman has sacrificed some power for this approach. His ISO is down to just .189, and his slugging percentage is a mere .408. He's slugged only nine home runs so far this year. For a player whose value is tied to his ability to crush baseballs, these power numbers aren't sufficient enough. The Cardinals haven't had a true power bat in the lineup for many years, and Gorman was supposed to be that guy along with Jordan Walker. So far, neither has been able to fill that role for the club.

Gorman's calling card is his offense, and the club hasn't been able to see enough of him to really be sure if he can be a power bat in the middle of a playoff-worthy lineup. They'll need these next two months of a healthy Nolan Gorman to really see if he can provide pop in the heart of the order. If he can't produce down the stretch, he could be a trade candidate this offseason.