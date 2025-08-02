8 Cardinals who weren't traded at the deadline but could be moved this offseason

SP Sonny Gray

The St. Louis Cardinals signed starting pitcher Sonny Gray two years ago in hopes of him leading the rotation and being a guide for young pitchers throughout the system. He's done well in that role so far, but his time with the Cardinals could be nearing an end.

Once again, there were rumors that Sonny Gray would be shopped at the deadline, but the Cardinals left their dealings with the 35-year-old righty still on their roster.

Gray is still under contract for 2026 with a team option for 2027. He's owed $35 million in 2026, and the club option is worth $30 million with a $5 million buyout attached. That's a steep price to pay for a pitcher well past his age-30 season and likely in his decline years.

Sonny Gray has a 10-5 record with a 4.38 ERA through 121.1 innings this year. He's done well with strikeouts (9.9 K/9 this year) while limiting walks, but he continues to be plagued by the long ball. Gray has allowed 15 home runs this year. He gave up 21 long balls last year.

Over his last five starts, Gray has an 8.44 ERA. He's allowed five home runs during that stretch, and he has a 1.875 WHIP. He has simply not been good during the month of July, and that's starting to affect his season numbers heavily.

Trading Sonny Gray will be a bit of a difficult situation. He has a no-trade clause, he isn't cheap, and he's declined each of these last two years following his second-place finish in the American League Cy Young in 2023. If he is open to a trade this offseason and if Chaim Bloom is willing to explore a trade, expect Sonny Gray to be dealt.

The free agent pitching market is a bit thin this winter, with Dylan Cease being the headliner. If Gray can finish the year strong, he could be a top pitcher available in the offseason. Additionally, getting out from under Gray's onerous contract may be in ownership's best interest. Even with Gray on the payroll next year, the club's payroll will be under $100 million. Trading him offers the team more financial flexibility (and the DeWitts less money to pay out).