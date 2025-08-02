8 Cardinals who weren't traded at the deadline but could be moved this offseason

The St. Louis Cardinals aren't out of the weeds just yet.

Despite trading Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton, and Steven Matz at the deadline, the club still has several positional logjams that need to be solved. Their farm system could also use more reinforcements despite gaining six new prospects at the deadline as a result of the trades.

According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the club could be looking to clear space at second base and in the outfield. Katie Woo of The Athletic reported after the deadline that the team received plenty of calls on their left-handed bats, but the organization wasn't "blown away" by the offers.

When it comes to the keystone position, the Cardinals have primarily used Brendan Donovan this year. He was named an All-Star at the position due to his plus production there. Nolan Gorman and Thomas Saggese could also be regulars there. Behind these three major leaguers is JJ Wetherholt, the club's top and most prized prospect. Wetherholt could be ready as soon as September for a promotion.

In the outfield, the Cardinals have been playing a combination of Lars Nootbaar, Alec Burleson, Jordan Walker, Brendan Donovan, and Victor Scott II. Scott is likely safe since he's the team's best center fielder and a potential Gold Glove candidate. That leaves Nootbaar, Burleson, Walker, and Donovan as potential surplus.

The Cardinals traded away several players on expiring contracts at the deadline, including closer and two-time All Star Ryan Helsley, veteran lefty Steven Matz, and veteran righty Phil Maton.

There was ample chatter around the league of the Cardinals exploring trades and listening to offers on players like Nolan Arenado, Lars Nootbaar, Brendan Donovan, and Alec Burleson. While these players with team control weren't moved by Thursday's deadline, their market may not be done as of yet.

Part of Chaim Bloom's job over the last two years was to vet and revamp the farm system and player development model. He's done just that by increasing the staff with executives like Larry Day and Rob Cerfolio. The changes made to pitching development alone this year have been significant for the Cardinals.

With Bloom just weeks away from officially taking over as the Cardinals' president of baseball operations, he's now focused more on the major-league roster. Bloom has been in and around the clubhouse all year according to reports, so he's gotten to know several players. He's also been able to gather two years' worth of data on players like Lars Nootbaar, Nolan Gorman, Brendan Donovan, and others.

Therefore, Chaim Bloom may have an idea of which "runway" players he wants to keep for the long term.

There are ample redundancies and surplus throughout the major-league roster and 40-man roster. Part of Bloom's job this offseason will be to trim the fat, so to speak. He'll have to trade some major leaguers to fill holes in other spots of the roster, particularly in the rotation. The Cardinals have plenty of interest in their position players; the odds of them landing a mid-rotation starter (or better) are high this offseason with the controllable players that they do have on the roster.

These 8 players weren't traded at the deadline by the St. Louis Cardinals, but they could still be moved this offseason.