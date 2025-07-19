7 players facing their last stand with the Cardinals heading out of All-Star break

Nolan Arenado

We haven't heard much about a potential Nolan Arenado trade in a while, but as the trade deadline draws near, I fully expect the Cardinals to be open to a move if one becomes available.

Let's start out with the obvious, though: Arenado has a no-trade clause, and I really don't know if he would want to change teams midseason. He vetoed a trade to Houston in the offseason and shot down the Los Angeles Angels' interest as well, so who knows what he would be open to, if anything, at this deadline.

The Los Angeles Dodgers expect Max Muncy's bone bruise to linger into the 2026 season, so could they see Arenado as a helpful piece to add down the stretch for their club? The New York Yankees are still in the market for a third baseman and were reportedly on Arenado's "list" this offseason. Maybe Arenado sees the Detroit Tigers' success this year and is open to a move there.

Ultimately, the Cardinals can only move Arenado if he is open to it, but if he is, the Cardinals have to try and get a deal done.

It's been fun to watch Arenado's magic defensively at third base for one more season, but we have to be real about where the Cardinals are as a team, who is coming to replace him soon, the financial ramifications of holding onto him, and the regression we continue to see with his bat.

In 84 games this year, Arenado has posted a .246/.305/.388 slash line with 10 home runs and 42 RBI. His 93 wRC+ means he's been a below league-average hitter this year, and that wRC+ number has been in decline every year since 2022. With two years remaining on his contract, do the Cardinals really want to be stuck with his bat continuing to regress?

I'm not completely ruling out a resurgence and improvement from Arenado, but I'd be far more inclined to believe that happens with the Dodgers, Yankees, Tigers, or a team like that than here in St. Louis. I also believe those teams can afford to take a chance on Arenado returning to form a bit, and the Cardinals cannot.

JJ Wetherholt is coming. And when he is here, which could be just over a month away, the Cardinals have to have a spot available for him, and right now, that playing time is as clear as mud.

Arenado continuing to remain on the Cardinals roster is blocking young talent from spreading their wings and proving if they can fly or they'll fall flat on their face. That is what the Cardinals need to see from here on out, not Arenado's defensive wizardry or timely hitting that sometimes still finds him.

If the Cardinals are able to move Arenado at this deadline, they should. If they are not able to, I expect 2025 to be his last year in a Cardinals uniform as they aggressively pursue potential suitors in the offseason.