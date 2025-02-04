7 former St. Louis Cardinals who have recently called out the organization

OF Jim Edmonds

Jim Edmonds's comments are the most recent and most glaring against the organization. The four-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glover played eight seasons in St. Louis, was a key member of the "MV3", is a St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Famer, and was a broadcaster with the team for over a decade. Suffice it to say, few people know the ins and outs of the St. Louis Cardinals more than Edmonds himself.

Edmonds spoke on The Morning After show on 101 ESPN about his relationship with the Cardinal organization. He and FanDuel Sports Network had mutually agreed to not maintain a relationship in the broadcast booth in 2025, and Edmonds didn't mince words when talking about how the organization has changed in recent years.

It’s not fun to be around, they make it pretty obvious — even the security guard’s like 'Hey, might not be a good time,'" said Edmonds. "I’m like, 'Fine with me, I don’t need to be in there (the clubhouse). If you don’t want me to tell your pitchers they’re tipping their pitch, I’m going to take my talents out here to Tennessee and learn how to be a gardener and a farmer."

SP Zac Gallen

The St. Louis Cardinals traded Zac Gallen prior to the 2019 season to the Miami Marlins as a part of the Marcell Ozuna trade. Prospects being traded for veteran stars isn't uncommon. What's uncommon is when the organization pulls the rug out from one of its best young players.

That was just the case with Gallen in 2019. While appearing on Foul Territory, Gallen spoke openly about this situation. "Long story short, the Cardinals do winter camps in the offseason, and there was one in October, one in November, and one in December. On the way home (from the camp) they traded me. If you know the Cardinals, you know they got their certain ways about how they go about some things."

Gallen missed the October and November camps for personal reasons, and he found it unfair for the team to treat him the way they did, and he continued discussing the "weird vibe" that was present at camps that winter.