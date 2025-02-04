7 former St. Louis Cardinals who have recently called out the organization

OF Adron Chambers

Adron Chambers was a speedy outfielder who was drafted by the Cardinals in the 38th round of the 2007 MLB Draft. Chambers was drafted by the old guard of executives prior to John Mozeliak, Randy Flores, and other front office members. He was able to develop in an era of massive success for the organization, and he debuted in the 2011 World Series season. He was primarily utilized for his speed in the postseason in 2011, but Chambers did play in parts of three seasons with the Cardinals from 2011 through 2013.

Chambers recently commented via Facebook lending support to what Jim Edmonds spoke about with 101 ESPN. Chambers said, "I believe (giving) true, factual feedback can be good for fans and players. I know (hearing) the truth hurts at times, but being an honest and insightful (perspective is) great for a winning team. We gotta stop baby (these) things."

Chambers, too, believes that an honest approach to a baseball club is essential for its growth. Rather than hiding things to protect players or fans, those who are in the know about a team should speak openly about it to promote growth.

2B Kolten Wong

Kolten Wong was a fan-favorite player during the 2010s era of baseball in St. Louis. He was a scrappy, speedy, defensive-first-grinder type of player who often found himself endeared to fans of the Cardinals. Wong played in parts of eight seasons with the Cardinals, and he helped lead some of the best defensive squads of the era while with the Cardinals.

Wong has fallen off in recent years, but he was still a large presence in the clubhouse during his time here. In a 2021 interview with The Athletic, Wong spoke about the organization's hitting coaches and preparation. "It was almost like, OK, I tried to do everything that the Cardinals told me to do, how they wanted me to play this game, and, still, it wasn’t good enough," said Wong at the time.

After signing with the Milwaukee Brewers, Wong was determined to approach hitting in his own way, and it paid dividends. His OPS+ jumped back above league average, and his OPS rose from .675 in 2020 to .776 in his two years in Milwaukee.