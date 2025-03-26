6 questions the St. Louis Cardinals must answer in 2025

5. What does the outfield of the future look like?

If this question were asking about the outfield of today, that would be pretty straightforward. Lars Nootbaar, Victor Scott II, and Jordan Walker would fill out the three spots from left to right field. Nootbaar deserves to show what he is able to do when healthy because he has shown the ability to be an asset at the plate with great discipline and elite metrics. However, he will be playing the majority of this season as a 28-year-old who has yet to play over 117 games and may be running out of time to show his value to an organization that may finally be pushing towards younger players. Also complicating the matter is the presence of top prospect J.J. Wetherholt and another MLB-ready player in Thomas Saggese. How do infield prospects affect Noot? It goes back to Donovan and Gorman. If either of these two pushes the envelope for a call-up, that could again move Donnie back to the outfield and squeeze someone out. With Noot's age and injury history, the Cardinals could very well opt for youth all around the field. Former first-round pick and outfielder Chase Davis is also working his way through the minor league system.

A hopefully clear-cut spot would be in center field. If Victor Scott II can keep up his offensive outburst from spring training while continuing to flash his game-breaking speed, center field should be set for the future. The issue becomes less clear if he sees another downturn in production once the regular season begins. The Cardinals have shown a liking towards defensive stalwart Michael Siani, but his tepid bat does not bode well for a long-term solution in the outfield. Beyond Davis, the Cardinals' minor league system does not feature a lot of depth in the outfield, with 27-year-old Matt Koperniak, who mainly plays the corner spots, and another speed-oriented piece with Nathan Church. St. Louis would do well to target young outfielders in any additional moves that take place during the season.

In right field, Jordan Walker looks to make good on the organization's faith in his bat with his first normal offseason. Walker enters the year with the opportunity to seize the right field spot after finally facing clarity on his fit and position with the team. A rogue sprinkler set him back for about a week, so he may get some extended leeway once the season starts as he gets his timing down.

After Walker switched from third base to outfield and went up and down between Memphis and St. Louis, the 2025 season looks to be Walker's best chance at regular playing time and consistency from the start. If the big righty is unable to showcase his power potential and play average defense, the organization could be put in a tough spot. For one, Walker will only be 23 years old during the season and was once a top prospect, so there is still plenty of time for him to realize his potential. The Cardinals would hate to give up on another young outfielder before they receive their chance, so expect Walker to be out there every day regardless of performance. However, if the team sticks to their word and gives Walker a full season's worth of at-bats, he will be over 1,000 plate appearances for his Major League career, so they could also feel as if they gave him plenty of chances.

The entire outfield situation will be one to keep an eye on throughout the season. A lot of opportunity hinges on the organization holding true to their promises and allowing the young guys a legitimate chance to show their value.