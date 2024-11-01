6 (mostly painful) predictions for the Cardinals' 2024-25 offseason
This offseason might be a painful one for Cardinals fans. Here is how I see it playing out.
The 2024 season is finally complete. The Cardinals finished 83-79, a big improvement from 71-91 in 2023. However, it still wasn't enough to avoid missing the playoffs for a second straight year. Instead, the Cardinals are headed towards a rebuild of sorts.
John Mozeliak used the term "reset," but I think we all know what this is going to entail. It's a rebuild. No, I don't expect the Cardinals to strip everything down to the bones, but there are going to be some major changes made to the roster.
Instead of looking to improve the team, St. Louis is looking to clear money off the books and create scenarios where their young players receive more playing time. That means no major free agents will be signed, which to some will come as disappointing news.
However, this is the one scenario where that actually sounds acceptable. A rebuild needs to happen. They should have started this process in 2023 by trading Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. They had another chance to do it this year instead of buying at the deadline.
But better late than never. It's time for the Cardinals to hit the reset button and invest more in their younger players. 2025 likely isn't going to be pleasant for fans, but sometimes, this is what it takes for a team to get back to where they once were.
The offseason will still be very busy for the Cardinals. Here are six things I believe will happen this winter.
6 Cardinals predictions for 2024-25 offseason (that might bother fans)
Paul Goldschmidt walks
On the last day of the regular season, Katie Woo had reported that the Cardinals had privately told Paul Goldschmidt they didn't plan on making him an offer in free agency. Obviously, 2024 was not a very good season for the former MVP.
The 37-year-old hit 22 home runs and drove in 65 runs, but had a lackluster average of .245 and an OPS of just .716. If the Cardinals are truly committed to giving young players more chances in 2025, then it's time to let Goldschmidt walk. He just hasn't been himself over the last two years.
The Cardinals have Alec Burleson, Luken Baker, Jordan Walker, and even Brendan Donovan as options to take over at first base for Goldschmidt, and these are some pretty solid options.
It just doesn't make sense for the Cardinals to keep Goldschmidt, so I believe that he will ultimately depart for greener grass somewhere else.
Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn walk, but the Cardinals keep one of Andrew Kittredge and Keynan Middleton
The Cardinals got straight to work last offseason in their attempts to upgrade their rotation, though it was easy to be underwhelmed by two of the three moves made to boost it. Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn were brought in on one-year deals, and while they didn't do poorly, they weren't what the Cardinals needed.
While Lynn went 7-4 and posted a 3.84 ERA, he made two trips to the injured list. And while Gibson provided innings coverage, he posted a 4.24 ERA in 2024. They initially had club options for 2025, but the Cardinals wisely did not pick those options up while clearing room for some of their young pitching prospects such as Sem Robberse, Quinn Mathews, Michael McGreevy, Gordon Graceffo, and Tink Hence.
As for the bullpen, there are two pitchers that will hit the open market. Andrew Kittredge is set to enter free agency, and Keynan Middleton might as well, though the Cardinals do hold a club option on Middleton.
While Katie Woo noted it's unlikely the Cardinals bring either one back, Middleton's option is worth just $5 million, while Kittredge is valued on Spotrac at $5.5 million per year. Even with the Cardinals looking to cut payroll, they should be able to afford to keep one of the two.
My personal preference would be to keep Kittredge, but it seems more likely that they'll just pick up Middleton's option. We never got to see Middleton in action, and if the Cardinals are out of contention next year by the trade deadline, Middleton could be flipped for a good return.
Ryan Helsley, Willson Contreras, and Nolan Arenado are traded, but Sonny Gray stays
Now for the painful part. The Cardinals are going to be trading some key players, guys that can help you win now.
Ryan Helsley makes the most sense to trade. He's got just one year left on his contract, is due for a significant raise in arbitration, and will likely be too expensive for the Cardinals to extend or re-sign next offseason. He'll bring back a good package too.
Willson Contreras came here to win and that hasn't happened, so I imagine he'll want a trade to a contender. The same can be said for Nolan Arenado. St. Louis does have some solid options at the catcher and third base positions that can take over for Arenado and Contreras, but I don't see either one wanting to sit through a rebuild.
Finally, there's Sonny Gray, who signed a three-year, $75 million contract last offseason and came here with the intent to win. He, Arenado, and Contreras all have no-trade clauses. Contrary to popular belief, I actually think Gray will use that clause to stay in St. Louis.
One of the reasons Gray signed in St. Louis is because of his desire to be close to his Nashville home. Being a Cardinal allows for that. He also just signed here last winter, so he may prefer not to be on the move again this offseason. John Denton even noted that Gray still wants to be a Cardinal.
Gray often raves about the Cardinals' young core and, similar to Adam Wainwright, has a very optimistic outlook. They need to have somebody who can lead the pitching staff and be a mentor for the younger arms. Gray remaining in St. Louis makes sense for both parties.
Steven Matz, Miles Mikolas, and Erick Fedde stay
I'll try and keep this one brief. But I just don't see anybody being interested in Steven Matz or Miles Mikolas. Matz has been unable to stay healthy and Mikolas has been ineffective over the last two years.
The Cardinals would have to eat the money for both embattled pitchers.
Erick Fedde was okay after being acquired by the Cardinals, but it just doesn't make sense to trade him. He's only making $7.5 million next year, and the Cardinals likely won't get anything good for him in a trade.
In trades, the Cardinals get young, cost-controlled pitching that can help right away
If the Cardinals are trading high-priced veterans and other impact players, they need to make sure they get a return. Again, this is something they should have done in 2023 when they were out of contention.
But they can do it now by trading away some of their stars. Helsley and Contreras are the kind of guys that can get you a good haul in return. Even Arenado could bring back a few decent players.
No, the Cardinals are likely not going to contend next year, but I'd like to see them add some more young arms to the mix. Perhaps they can compete for bullpen roles or even spots in the rotation next year. I'd rather see a young arm or two in the rotation than Matz or Mikolas.
But this time, I actually think the Cardinals will be able to do that. John Mozeliak will be consulting with Chaim Bloom on major roster decisions, and I believe Bloom's input will serve them well.
Matt Carpenter stays
This might be an unpopular take, but I actually think it makes sense to keep Matt Carpenter. Think about it. The Cardinals are trying to get younger, and signing somebody like Justin Turner or J.D. Martinez will only block younger players. Matt Carpenter won't.
He won't be an everyday player, but the young guys can still benefit from having his veteran presence around. He's good for clubhouse morale and mentorship. Signing a guy like Turner or Martinez is a move you make if you're trying to contend, which the Cardinals are not.
In my opinion, it really can't hurt to do this. I understand people who say it doesn't make sense because of his age, but you have to have some veteran guys around, and one who won't block younger players can't hurt.