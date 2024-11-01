6 (mostly painful) predictions for the Cardinals' 2024-25 offseason

The 2024 season is finally complete. The Cardinals finished 83-79, a big improvement from 71-91 in 2023. However, it still wasn't enough to avoid missing the playoffs for a second straight year. Instead, the Cardinals are headed towards a rebuild of sorts.

John Mozeliak used the term "reset," but I think we all know what this is going to entail. It's a rebuild. No, I don't expect the Cardinals to strip everything down to the bones, but there are going to be some major changes made to the roster.

Instead of looking to improve the team, St. Louis is looking to clear money off the books and create scenarios where their young players receive more playing time. That means no major free agents will be signed, which to some will come as disappointing news.

However, this is the one scenario where that actually sounds acceptable. A rebuild needs to happen. They should have started this process in 2023 by trading Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. They had another chance to do it this year instead of buying at the deadline.

But better late than never. It's time for the Cardinals to hit the reset button and invest more in their younger players. 2025 likely isn't going to be pleasant for fans, but sometimes, this is what it takes for a team to get back to where they once were.

The offseason will still be very busy for the Cardinals. Here are six things I believe will happen this winter.

6 Cardinals predictions for 2024-25 offseason (that might bother fans)

Paul Goldschmidt walks

On the last day of the regular season, Katie Woo had reported that the Cardinals had privately told Paul Goldschmidt they didn't plan on making him an offer in free agency. Obviously, 2024 was not a very good season for the former MVP.

The 37-year-old hit 22 home runs and drove in 65 runs, but had a lackluster average of .245 and an OPS of just .716. If the Cardinals are truly committed to giving young players more chances in 2025, then it's time to let Goldschmidt walk. He just hasn't been himself over the last two years.

The Cardinals have Alec Burleson, Luken Baker, Jordan Walker, and even Brendan Donovan as options to take over at first base for Goldschmidt, and these are some pretty solid options.

It just doesn't make sense for the Cardinals to keep Goldschmidt, so I believe that he will ultimately depart for greener grass somewhere else.

Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn walk, but the Cardinals keep one of Andrew Kittredge and Keynan Middleton

The Cardinals got straight to work last offseason in their attempts to upgrade their rotation, though it was easy to be underwhelmed by two of the three moves made to boost it. Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn were brought in on one-year deals, and while they didn't do poorly, they weren't what the Cardinals needed.

While Lynn went 7-4 and posted a 3.84 ERA, he made two trips to the injured list. And while Gibson provided innings coverage, he posted a 4.24 ERA in 2024. They initially had club options for 2025, but the Cardinals wisely did not pick those options up while clearing room for some of their young pitching prospects such as Sem Robberse, Quinn Mathews, Michael McGreevy, Gordon Graceffo, and Tink Hence.

As for the bullpen, there are two pitchers that will hit the open market. Andrew Kittredge is set to enter free agency, and Keynan Middleton might as well, though the Cardinals do hold a club option on Middleton.

While Katie Woo noted it's unlikely the Cardinals bring either one back, Middleton's option is worth just $5 million, while Kittredge is valued on Spotrac at $5.5 million per year. Even with the Cardinals looking to cut payroll, they should be able to afford to keep one of the two.

My personal preference would be to keep Kittredge, but it seems more likely that they'll just pick up Middleton's option. We never got to see Middleton in action, and if the Cardinals are out of contention next year by the trade deadline, Middleton could be flipped for a good return.