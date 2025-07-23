6 managers the Cardinals could replace Oliver Marmol with to win fans back for 2026

The St. Louis Cardinals are now 51-49 after their first series of the second half of the 2025 season. The team is still above .500, but getting swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks is not boding well for the team's vibes.

The Cardinals have fallen to fourth place in the NL Central, 3.5 games behind in the division and Wild Card race standings. Although there are several games left, and anything is still possible, fans are growing increasingly impatient.

Oliver Marmol faces the most ire as manager of the Cardinals. While several factors are behind the poor performance, the buck stops with him for the team's on-field performance, which has not been great.

John Mozeliak is in his final weeks before his tenure as president of baseball operations for the Cardinals ends. Chaim Bloom will take over once the season ends, and from there, things could get interesting. That said, Marmol is likely safe from being scorched by the hot seat, as Mozeliak would not want firing Marmol to be one of his last moves.

Simply put, it would be unfair to Bloom, as his plans are unknown. After observing over the past couple of seasons, it is likely that he has his plans, and it is unclear who they will include. This also makes this season's trade deadline intriguing.

It's not certain that Bloom will want to move on from Marmol. The team may very well enjoy playing for Marmol, but it's clear that something is needed to give this team a jolt, and a new manager, along with a new front office, may be the solution.

If Bloom wants to make a change at manager, who could be hired and excite the fanbase?

Yadier Molina

The fan base would love it if Molina were hired as manager. He spent his entire career with the St. Louis Cardinals. This could also be a deterrent to bringing him on as manager. Remember Mike Matheny? Molina is no Matheny, though. He has been successful with Team Puerto Rico and his endeavors in the Winter League. He has yet to coach within the Major League Baseball system, but has expressed interest in doing so.

Fans would love this hire, but Bloom may look into other optons with Major League experience.

Skip Schumaker

Schumaker is going to be on many radars this offseason. Schumaker is beloved by the Cardinals' fan base for his time with the team, where he served as the ultimate super utility player for the club. His scrappy play and ability to get timely hits made him a key player for the team from 2005 to 2012.

After coaching with the San Diego Padres, Schumaker became the Cardinals' bench coach for the 2022 season. Schumaker became the Miami Marlins manager in 2023 and left the job before the end of the 2024 season due to family concerns.

Schumaker is serving as a senior advisor to Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young this season.

Schumaker could be an incredible option for Bloom. Schumaker knows the Cardinals' system but has picked up new ideas from his time with other clubs. He is open to different ideas, but has a keen baseball IQ that could help the organization in a multitude of ways.

Stubby Clapp

Stubby Clapp has achieved legendary status within the Cardinals organization. He played his entire career with the Cardinals and is known for his clutch hitting and base-running skills. In 2016, he was named manager of the Memphis Redbirds to start his coaching career with the Cardinals. He led the Redbirds to two Pacific Coast League titles in 2017 and 2018. In 2019, Clapp was named the Cardinals' first base coach, a position he still holds.

Clapp is a championship-caliber coach, and the players adore him. The fan base loves him. While it would be considered a continuation move, Clapp would have a differing style from Marmol, considering his time as a player and coach. He would be a fun pick as a manager.

Daniel Descalso

Descalso played for the Cardinals from 2010 to 2014. He was a scrappy second baseman known for his situational hitting, defense, and speed on the basepaths.

Once his baseball career ended in 2021, he took a year off and joined the Arizona Diamondbacks as a baseball operations assistant. He became the Cardinals' bench coach in 2024, a position he currently holds.

Descalso would also be a valuable pick, but he gained some experience during his season as an operations assistant that might prove beneficial with Bloom taking over at season's end. As a bench coach, he has gained the trust of the team and his fellow coaches.

Descalso boasts a wealth of experience as both a player and coach, which could be appealing in any search for a new manager.

Alex Cora

Cora is an entirely outside-the-organization pick. But, he may appeal to Bloom as they worked together with the Boston Red Sox. Cora is likely locked in with the Red Sox, but if a change were to occur, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Bloom bring someone like Cora in due to their previous work experience together.

Albert Pujols

This would be the ultimate hire to get the fans excited. It would seem more likely for him to get a coaching gig or a minor league affiliate managerial position. While he did well in his managerial role in the Winter League, it's not a move Bloom would want to make for his first managerial hire.

Pujols is a legend, and while it would be great to see him become a Cardinals manager, he and most fans want the overall situation to be ideal for when he becomes a manager. Bloom's first managerial hire will likely require someone with more experience.