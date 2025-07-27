6 keys to the St. Louis Cardinals pulling off a dream trade deadline

5. Send Sonny Gray to a team that is desperate for starting pitching

The Cardinals are reportedly gauging trade interest in Sonny Gray right now, which likely means that Mozeliak's conversation with Gray resulted in the veteran right-hander giving Mozeliak his blessing to explore deals.

Mozeliak stated to media back in Colorado that he planned on asking players with no-trade clauses if they had interest in moving at the deadline, so I doubt they'd be listening to offers right now and reaching out to potential suitors if Gray did not want to, or at least wasn't open to, bring dealt away from St. Louis.

Gray is a very curious case this year. His 4.33 ERA screams mediocre, but his 3.02 FIP and 26.7 K% scream really good. For the most part this year, Gray has turned in really good performances, but there have been a few clunkers here and there, with two in a row in his last two starts that raised his ERA by a full run.

Honestly, I think contenders in search of a legit addition to their rotation would see Gray as that, rather than looking at his ERA and being scared off by him. But there is enough concern with his recent blow ups that could give them at least a bit of pause, coupled with the massive money still owed to him.

Gray is still owed the remainder of his $25 million 2025 salary, plus $35 million in 2026, with a $30 mutual option in 2027 that has a $5 million buyout. Gray doesn't come cheap financially, and while I'm sure the Cardinals would love to move the money, they should be open to eating some of his deal to fetch a better prospect in return.

If the Cardinals want to get rid of all of Gray's money, they won't get anything in return. But if they eat a chunk of that deal, I could see him netting them something of real value, especially with so many teams wanting to add a top-end starter, but there's not really any available.

At 35 years old, Gray just does not fit the Cardinals' timeline right now, and while he's a great player and one that St. Louis could have used for many years, now is not the time to pay him to pitch on their mound if another club wants to bring him in. It's a sad reality of where the Cardinals are at, but moving a lot of his money and grabbing good value in return makes too much sense.