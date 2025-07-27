6 keys to the St. Louis Cardinals pulling off a dream trade deadline

2. Move other impending free agents

While this would wipe the Cardinals of three of their five best relievers on the season, the Cardinals shouldn't stop at trading just Helsley from their bullpen; they need to move on from Phil Maton and Steven Matz, too.

Multiple trades have already happened this weekend as sellers begin to part ways with their assets and contenders start to upgrade. Maton and Matz are players that plenty of contenders are going to want to acquire, and while they'll likely not bring in as much as Helsley, they can still help strengthen the Cardinals' system.

The Cardinals' farm system is improving, but for as much as they need potential star talent in their system moving forward, they could also use more depth in their farm system to ensure they don't run into situations in the future where they don't rely on declining big leaguers out of fear that they don't have players to replace them.

Maton has been one of the best high-leverage relievers in all of baseball this year, posting a 2.35 ERA in 40 games. His 2.49 FIP and 30.4 K% are highly encouraging marks, and he ranks in the 86th percentile or better in ground ball percentage, extension, and K% while ranking in the 95th percentile or better in xERA, xBA, Whiff%, Barrel%, and Hard-Hit%, and the 100th percentile in average exit velocity.

Maton is also immune to splits, allowing just a .608 OPS to lefties and .582 OPS to righties this year. This makes him an incredible target for contenders, knowing Maton can go up against any middle of the order and won't be in trouble, no matter the handedness of the hitter.

Matz has not been as dominant overall as Maton, but he has been a shutdown arm against lefties and has the ability to start games or go multiple innings if needed as well. If a club is acquiring Matz to be an option against lefties late in games, he's holding them to a .188/.226/.238 slash line on the year. That's his most valuable role this year, but I'm sure a contender would really enjoy being able to use him in other roles as well if needed.

In a market where relievers are in high demand, the Cardinals have Helsley, Maton, and Matz, who can all fill critical roles for any contender who believes they have a real shot in October. The Cardinals would be foolish not to capitalize on the value both carry right now.