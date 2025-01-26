6 ideal free agent fits for the St. Louis Cardinals that are somehow still available

Kike Hernandez

Last on my list is Enrique (Kike) Hernandez, who has made himself quite the career as a super-utility man for the Marlins, Astros, Dodgers, and Red Sox during his now ten-year big league career.

Hernandez turned 33 years old in August and is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career, which is playing a major role in why he has yet to find a job this winter. The Cardinals certainly aren't afraid to go after struggling veterans (see Matt Carpenter, Brandon Crawford, and Lance Lynn last year), but I actually do think Hernandez could fill a niche role for the Cardinals bench next year.

You may be thinking "Why would they want another utility man on their roster in 2025?", and that's a great question. Brendan Donovan is one of the best utility men in all of baseball, and Thomas Saggese figures to be someone who will bounce around the infield for them this year. Still, you can never have enough versatility on your roster, and Hernandez provides depth at two positions that the Cardinals would desire.

Last year, Hernandez played in 126 games and appeared at third base, first base, left field, center field, second base, shortstop, and designated hitter in those games. Hernandez, a right-handed hitter like the Cardinals would want to add, may not be a great defensive shortstop or center fielder, but the fact that he can play both positions as well as five others could mean a lot for the Cardinals roster.

As I've mentioned with Grichuk and Bader, a right-handed option for center field could go a long way for this roster that struggled against left-handed pitching in 2024, but then Hernandez also allows the Cardinals to be patient with Thomas Saggese, especially if Nolan Arenado is still around.

Honestly, Hernandez becomes more of a target to be if Arenado stays with the Cardinals than if he is traded. With Arenado still on the roster, that's 500+ plate appearances off the table for young Cardinals' hitters, and with Alec Burleson likely sliding to a bench role then and Brendan Donovan and Nolan Gorman duking it out for time on the infield, Saggese's path to playing time is even murkier.

At that point, it may make sense to let him play in Triple-A to start the year, or at least until an injury or trade opens up playing time for him. The Cardinals should not have Saggese ride the bench if he's in St. Louis, and if Arenado is in town, I'm afraid that would happen. The Cardinals would have no problem letting Hernandez start against lefties and then ride the bench against righties though.

While Hernandez was below-league average against lefties last year, for his career, he's a 113 wRC+ guy against southpaws. Nothing crazy, but it would be a welcomed addition over the offense Siani or Scott have provided.