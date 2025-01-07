6 free agent relievers for the Cardinals to replace Andrew Kittredge

RHP Kirby Yates

I've decided to start with the least likely option. Kirby Yates, who turns 38 late in March, would be the priciest reliever of this bunch. At the beginning of the offseason, The Athletic ranked him as the 32nd-best free agent this offseason. They projected him to receive a one-year deal worth $10.5 million. That would be on the high end of ownership's comfort this offseason I'm sure.

Yates finished 2025 with a 1.17 ERA and 33 saves in 61 appearances. He struck out 85 batters, and he had a 0.827 WHIP. His WHIP was 9th best among qualified relievers, and his strikeout rate was 7th best.

Cardinal relievers finished 22nd in strikeout rate among all bullpens, so Yates' propensity to get the K would bode well for the Cardinals. He also did quite well late in games, as is evidenced by his save total last year which would have placed him third behind only Emmanuel Clase and Josh Hader in the American League.

Yates may be eyeing a large contract with a contender, but he could also be looking to join a mid-level team that would trade him to a contender down the road. While signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, New York Mets, or Boston Red Sox may be ideal, they could all be targeting someone else. By starting off with a team like the St. Louis Cardinals, he can pitch well in a low-pressure situation to boost his stock and then find himself at the deadline with one of these contenders.

Kenley Jansen

Kenley Jansen would be another high-end reliever for the Cardinals to sign this offseason. Jansen, 37, is a 15-year veteran of the game. He's been one of baseball's best closers since he became the Dodgers' full-time last-man out in 2012. He has accumulated 447 saves in his career, and he's only 31 saves away from tying Lee Smith for third-most in baseball. Jansen is getting up there in age, but he will surely play until he reaches that mark.

In 2024 for the Boston Red Sox, Jansen had a 3.29 ERA in 54.2 innings. He struck out 10 batters per nine innings, but his walk rate was slightly elevated at 3.3 walks per nine. He finished with a 3.00 FIP and a 1.061 WHIP.

The four-time All-Star isn't the reliever he once was, but he still has plenty left in the tank. Jansen ranked in the 84th percentile in strikeout rate, and he still generates whiffs at a strong rate.

Similar to Kirby Yates, if the Cardinals snag Jansen, he likely won't remain on the roster. Given his proximity to third all-time in saves, he will probably want to be a full-time closer or as close to one as possible. The Cardinals can't offer that to Jansen so long as Ryan Helsley is on the roster. However, Jansen could be swapped at the deadline for a prospect, or Ryan Helsley could be traded for a potentially greater return. Regardless, Jansen would be a significant addition to a bullpen looking for a high-leverage reliever.