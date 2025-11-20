6 former Cardinals who should cash in big during MLB free agency

RHP Ryan Helsley

Ryan Helsley is the St. Louis Cardinals' single-season franchise save record holder. He was drafted by the organization in the fifth round of the 2015 MLB Draft, and he spent over a decade with the Cardinals' organization. The Cardinals then traded him to the New York Mets for an assortment of prospects at the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline.

Helsley's brief stint with the Mets was nearly catastrophic, as he posted a 7.20 ERA in only 20 innings. He didn't record a single save over the final two months of the season for the Metropolitans. Suffice it to say, Helsley tanked a majority of his value in just two short months, and he likely cost himself tens of millions of dollars in a deal.

That won't stop some teams from rewarding Helsley based on the bulk of his career as one of the game's best closers from 2022 through 2024. Tim Britton of The Athletic projected Helsley to sign a one-year, $16 million deal, still a nice chunk of change.

CF Harrison Bader

Harrison Bader was once a beloved Cardinal who signaled an era of player development that the organization is seeking to return to with Chaim Bloom at the helm now. Bader made his MLB debut with the Cardinals in 2017, and he was with them until being traded at the 2022 trade deadline.

Bader has bounced around to the New York Yankees, Cincinnati Reds, New York Mets, Minnesota Twins, and most recently the Philadelphia Phillies since leaving the Cardinals, and he's been a solid outfielder for most of that time. His defense has always been strong, and he found a new gear offensively in 2025 with the Twins and Phillies.

Bader finished the 2025 season with a .277/.347/.449 slash line, 17 home runs, and 11 stolen bases for a cumulative 117 OPS+. He was still as exceptional as ever defensively, accumulating six Outs Above Average in the outfield and saving 13 runs according to DRS. He'll be a popular man for teams hoping to improve their outfield across the board.

It would be great to hear the Cardinals expressing interest in Bader, but he may be out of their price range. Tim Britton projects Bader to sign a two-year deal worth $32 million. Kiley McDaniel is less bullish, giving Bader a two-year, $25 million projection. Harrison will assuredly be rewarded with a lucrative deal this winter, only adding to the list of former Cardinals who will have a nice payday during free agency.