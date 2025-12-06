6 biggest moves by the St. Louis Cardinals during the Winter Meetings

St. Louis Cardinals sign catcher Mike Matheny during the 1999 Winter Meetings.

Following the disappointing 1990s era of Cardinals baseball, the DeWitt family in conjunction with general manager Walt Jocketty and manager Tony LaRussa wanted to make a serious push for contention at the turn of the century. Building a lineup around Jim Edmonds, Edgar Renteria, and Darryl Kile was of utmost importance to the Cardinals at the time.

Signing catcher Mike Matheny at the 1999 Winter Meetings in Dallas, Texas, helped bolster a lineup on the rise. His three-year deal was worth only $9 million, a modest total at the time.

Up to this point in his career, the veteran backstop was known for his defensive prowess and ability to control a pitching staff. The Cardinals signed Matheny away from the division rival Milwaukee Brewers, and his impact on the Cardinals was immediate. He was a quiet leader with a strong arm who could call a game like no other.

Matheny would play five seasons with the Cardinals. During his time in St. Louis, Matheny would win three National League Gold Gloves at catcher and bat .245. He wasn't known much for his offense while with the Cardinals, but his defense was elite. He also showed his ability to lead a team, especially after the sudden passing of Darryl Kile in the summer of 2002. Between August 1, 2002, and August 4, 2004, Matheny played in 252 games without committing an error. His .996 fielding percentage leads all catchers who have caught at least 2,000 for St. Louis.

Signing Mike Matheny at the 1999 Winter Meetings was an important move for a Cardinals organization on the rise. Matheny's stout defense and strong leadership helped propel the Cardinals to the 2004 World Series, and he was instrumental in the growth of players like Albert Pujols, Rick Ankiel, and even Yadier Molina. He wasn't a big-name free agent, but his contributions to the organization carry more weight than the back of his baseball card would tell you.

Matheny would eventually come back to manage the Cardinals. He had decent success with the Cardinals as a manager, including three straight NLCS appearances from 2012 through 2014 and a World Series appearance in 2013.