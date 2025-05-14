5 young Cardinals who have answered the call so far and 3 who haven't

Shortstop Masyn Winn is picking up right where he left off in 2024.

Shortstop Masyn Winn had a fantastic rookie season last year. Winn slashed .267/.314/.416 last year for a 103 wRC+, just slightly above league average. He hit 15 home runs and stole 11 bags. What set Winn apart last year wasn't his offense but rather his defense.

Winn's 14 Defensive Runs Saved were the most among shortstops, and his three Outs Above Average were enough to make him a fringe top-10 defender according to this metric. He frequently made fantastic diving stops. His arm strength placed him in the 95th percentile according to Baseball Savant.

Winn's defense has been even better in 2025. He has already accumulated five Outs Above Average, and his one Defensive Run Saved places him in the top 10 in baseball.

Masyn has also altered his offensive profile slightly by adding some power. His .425 OPS is the highest of his career so far, and he's hit four home runs just a quarter of the way through the season. He's boosted his ISO to .170 as well. This power growth has come at a sacrifice to his strikeout rate which currently sits at 25.4%. He has, however, been able to draw walks at a 10.7% clip, a career high as well.

Masyn Winn's elite defense, paired with his improved offensive profile, cements him as a cornerstone player for the Cardinals in the years to come. It's not often that a speedy shortstop with some pop comes your way, and the Cardinals seem to have that in their former top prospect. Masyn Winn is catapulting his above-average 2024 season into one where he can become one of the game's stars. This bodes well for the Cardinals' future at a supreme position.