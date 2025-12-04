5 trade partners who could convince Willson Contreras to leave the Cardinals

New York Mets

Last but certainly not least is the New York Mets, who have a big hole to fill at first base as Pete Alonso sits in free agency. Sure, he could be brought back on a long-term deal, but the Mets continue to be hesitant with what they will offer him, and so Contreras presents them with a shorter-term commitment and fewer dollars annually to do so.

Mark Vientos had a bad year in 2025 but is set to take over for Alonso if he leaves right now, and their designated hitter spot is murky at best. Contreras can be an option at either spot for them, and provide them with even more thump in their lineup to go with Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, Jeff McNeil, Francisco Alvarez, and newly acquired Marcus Semien.

The Mets have a lot of arms to offer the Cardinals if they wanted to make a deal, and this kind of deal could free up David Stearns to turn around and deal some of their bats and prospects to the Detroit Tigers for Tarik Skubal, who they have long been rumored to be a favorite to acquire. After missing the playoffs in 2025, Stearns has to be feeling the pressure to get the Mets back on track in 2026. They already have plenty of talent on their roster, but adding to that mix is the way of Steve Cohen.

Contreras' personality may be exactly what their clubhouse needs. Had someone like Contreras been around in the second half of 2025, he would have been trying to fire up their dormant club and producing at a high level to get to the postseason. The National League East is up for grabs right now, with the Atlanta Braves falling back last year and the Philadelphia Phillies having a lot of roster turnover at the moment, but they need to be aggressive, knowing that both of them are likely gunning for big years as well.

Cohen has never been afraid to be aggressive, and so I could totally see him signing off on acquiring Contreras this offseason. The Cardinals would be wise to call New York and see if there is a fit there.