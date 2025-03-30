5 things we enjoyed seeing from Cardinals during season opener series

From a fan's standpoint, the St. Louis Cardinals' offseason was frustrating, but it was what the team needed.

Fans received the promise of a reset, that things would be different, that they would be going more toward a youth movement, and that the trade of key veteran players could make that possible. Players, however, do not see their offseason as a reset. They see it as taking advantage of opportunities given and making the most of them.

It may not seem ideal that the front office and the players are not on the same page, but it is working. The Cardinals swept the Minnesota Twins, winning on Opening Day 5-3, 5-1 on Saturday, and 9-2 on Sunday.

Vibes are high

It seems like forever since we've seen the dugout this hyped and animated throughout the game. The players cheered each other on and celebrated the smallest of accomplishments. Fans were worried about the organization's overall vibes, especially after Cardinals' Hall of Famer Jim Edmonds dumped all over them during an interview with local radio after it was revealed he would not be returning to the broadcast booth. It's interesting to note that Edmonds did show up for Opening Day at Busch Stadium, and the team looks as lively as ever.

It is refreshing to see them in sync as a team.

Hitting is a priority

The addition of Brant Brown as hitting coach was probably the biggest move of the offseason.

New hitting coach Brant Brown focused his teaching around situational hitting and already the #STLCards have 11 two-strike hits in two wins.



Brown: “There are times when you can slug, but also times when you need to lessen your intent and take the hit.”https://t.co/gleeaKeGO7 — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) March 29, 2025

The team is not swinging for the fences but opting to get hits up and down the lineup. There is no more focus on individual players getting their launch angle up to get more slugging. The entire team has a concise message: do what you can to at least get a hit, move runners around the bases, and get runs. It is the most uncomplicated, most straightforward message. But considering how the team approached hitting under Jeff Albert and Turner Ward? The new approach is fresh air, and you love to see it.

Victor Scott II and Pedro Pagés' home runs on Sunday were not attempts to launch a home run. They followed through their swings and made contact, getting that big hit. Pagés had the big hit of the day, knocking the ball to left field at 399 feet at 102.2 mph. He had a bat speed on the home run of 78.6 mph.

Brown did make individual efforts to help Jordan Walker, Nolan Gorman, and Nolan Arenado with things to help them improve. But they are lessons he's applying through the team. Gorman had his first homer of the season on Sunday. He knocked a 409-foot blast to right field at 103.6 mph.

Nolan Arenado is where he wants to be

Arenado was the talk of the offseason, with fans wondering where he would be traded and what the Cardinals would get in return. While an effort was made to move the MVP-caliber third baseman, he did not approve of any moves, opting for his comfort and, most importantly, the comfort of his wife and daughter.

If you look at his Opening Day home run, it seemed like a reward to the fans and himself for enduring a tumultuous offseason.

Arenado's curtain call, where he cups his hand to his ear, letting the fans know he wants to hear them, was fantastic. It leads to the hope that he has an epic season.

Throughout the weekend, he recorded timely hits that helped the team, and his defense was, as usual, tremendous.

Lars Nootbaar is that leader

The Cardinals raised some eyebrows when they compared Nootbaar's potential to Juan Soto's. Cardinals fans know he's good, but they can't make that comparison yet. He is his own player. He hustles, hits, and is a spark plug for this team on the field and clubhouse. He loves his team, and they love him.

Through the first series, he's been the spark plug for the team. Hitting lead-off is an excellent fit for him. He is a tone-setter and does just that during the games. They found his fit, and seeing how he progresses this season will be fun.

Pitching is still a concern, but...

Thankfully the team has good defense and hitting. Hopefully, pitching improves through the season along with hitting and defense.

The team did get good outings from Sonny Gray, Erick Fedde, and Andre Pallante. Shut-down pitching isn't always possible during the first month or so of the season. It will be interesting to see how Miles Mikolas and Matthew Liberatore compete in their first starts. While having Mikolas, Fedde, and Steven Matz wasn't what people wanted to know this season, it is great to see them trust Pallante. Seeing them allow Liberatore to start is even better. He's been tossed into multiple roles, so having a steady starting slot will benefit him and the team.

Matz should help the team by providing more extended innings options, which he did for Pallante after a rain delay on Sunday. Pallante won after five innings, striking out three but giving up two runs. The rain delay brought Matz in to take over pitching duties. He pitched four innings, giving up one hit and striking out two. He earned his first save of the season.

Mike McGreevy will likely come to St. Louis during the season but will get steady starts for the Memphis Redbirds. Quinn Mathews and Gordon Graceffo will also get plenty of opportunities in Memphis while they wait to make an impact with St. Louis.

Phil Maton and Ryan Helsley looked great in their relief appearances on Opening Day.

Pitching may be loosening their offseason rust. They look good and seem to have a real shot at improving, which is exciting.