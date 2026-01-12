C Ivan Herrera - Defense behind the plate

Ivan Herrera, like Alec Burleson, doesn't have to worry much about his offensive production. Herrera slashed .284/.373/.464 with 19 home runs in only 107 games. The right-handed hitter provided pop that only Willson Contreras could provide from that side, and his 137 wRC+ was the best on the team last year. He drove in 66 runs, scored 54 times, and stole eight bases as well, a modest total for a below-average runner.

Herrera will look to build off another strong year at the plate in 2026. There isn't much concerning regarding his offensive profile, for he also hit .301 in 2024.

Where Ivan Herrera needs to grow is with his defense behind the plate. Herrera underwent a minor elbow surgery to remove some bonespurs from his right elbow, his throwing elbow. The hope with this procedure was that the removal of the spurs would clean up an injury that was harming his defense at catcher. As a result of his poor defense from 2023 through 2025, Herrera was relegated to designated hitter duties with a handful of outings in left field.

Reports from early December indicated that Herrera would begin a throwing program by the end of January. Herrera has also committed to playing for Panama in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. While it's unlikely he catches for Panama, him appearing as the club's backstop would answer a lot of questions Cardinals fans have for him.

Throughout his catching career, Herrera's primary downfall has been his throwing. In 2024, he was an average thrower with the average strength of his throws clocking in at 81 MPH. In 2025, that number fell to 78.3 MPH, a figure well below league average. Ivan's pop time of two seconds last year placed him in the 20th percentile among all catchers. He's been at least league average for his career when it comes to blocking and framing, though the latter skill has become slightly less vital with the institution of ABS throughout Major League Baseball in 2026.

There's no real harm in keeping Herrera at designated hitter, but this clogs up the rest of the roster. Even if Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan are traded, putting him at DH takes at bats away from Nolan Gorman and/or Thomas Saggese, two players who also need to prove their worth next year. If he can catch, he could be a strong-side platoon partner with rookie Jimmy Crooks.

Ivan Herrera will likely slot into the heart of the Cardinals' lineup in 2026. There is little concern regarding his bat. If he wants to take his game to the next level and prove he should be a mainstay for the Cardinals into their next competitive window, he needs to become a competent defender behind the plate, especially when it comes to throwing runners out.