1B Alec Burleson - First base defense

Since the turn of the century, the St. Louis Cardinals have been blessed with exceptional first basemen. Albert Pujols and Paul Goldschmidt lead this list, but even Matt Carpenter, Allen Craig, and Matt Adams were solid first basemen.

Last year, Willson Contreras continued this run of reliable cold cornermen. Contreras finished the year with a .257/.344/.447 slash line, 20 home runs, 80 RBIs, and a 124 wRC+. He was a solid hitting first baseman last year for the Cardinals. Where Contreras really surprised fans, however, was with his defense.

He finished 2025 with six Outs Above Average, the fourth-best figure among all first basemen last year. For a franchise that has the most Gold Gloves for first basemen in MLB history, seeing a reliable man across the diamond for infielders has become an assumption.

With Willson Contreras gone now, Alec Burleson is the most likely heir apparent at first next year.

Burleson's offense isn't in question. He finished 2025 with a .290/.343/.459 slash line, 18 home runs, and 69 runs batted in for a 124 wRC+. He won't be a step down from Contreras at the plate. Where we might see a dip next year will be in first base defense.

Burleson has logged only 606.1 innings at first base for his career. He's been a negative defender according to Outs Above Average (-2 OAA) and Defensive Runs Saved (-1 DRS) for his career at first. He's struggled the most moving to his right to field baseballs that are hit. His best defensive year at first came in 2024 when he played only 117 innings there.

The Cardinals pitching staff is still looking to lean heavily on balls in play next year. The club has been blessed with excellent defenders across the infield over the half decade. With Willson Contreras being traded and Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan potentially departing as well this offseason, the defense will certainly take a hit. Masyn Winn will still reach Gold Glove levels, but we can't trust that JJ Wetherholt and Nolan Gorman can replicate the defense of two Gold Glove recipients in Arenado and Donovan. That will require Alec Burleson to be a stabilizing force across the diamond.

Alec Burleson's bat won't be a concern next year. He's taken a step up each year at the plate, and even if he maintains his 2025 production, he'll still be a very good offensive first baseman. Where he needs to grow next year is on the defensive side of the game. This will make him a complete player and one whom the Cardinals can trust for many years at first base.