SS Masyn Winn - Speed

With old figureheads of the Cardinals like Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina, Paul Goldschmidt, and (likely) Nolan Arenado gone in the 2026 season, the Cardinals are yearning for a new staple and face of the franchise. Masyn Winn will have every opportunity to take over that mantle in 2026.

Winn is entering his third full season in the majors in 2026, and he'll be only 24 for the entire season. After going through some injury woes in 2025, Winn is hoping that he can once again be fully healthy next year. He underwent arthroscopic surgery in September 2025 to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, an ailment that certainly derailed the second half of his season on the offensive side.

After posting a .695 OPS and a 106 OPS+ in the first half of the season, Winn's offense was sapped due to his knee injury. He posted a .629 OPS and 87 OPS+ in the second half. After a hot start at the plate from March through May, Winn began faltering at the dish, failing to post an OPS greater than .697 in a given month for the rest of the year. The hope for both Masyn Winn and the team is that the surgery he had in September will make him ready to go for Opening Day.

Masyn's defense is already superb after winning his first Gold Glove at shortstop in 2025. He led all National League shortstops with 21 Outs Above Average last year, and his .994 fielding percentage was the best mark amongst all shortstops in baseball. There are no worries regarding Winn's glove entering 2026.

The one area where Masyn Winn could improve to take his game to the next level actually comes on the basepaths.

For the last two years, Winn has been outspoken about a desire to use his speed on the basepaths more to his advantage. He stole 11 bags in 2024, but he swiped only nine last year. As a prospect, Winn was a consistent threat to steal 30 or more bases each year, stealing as many as 43 bases in 2022. If he wants to grow as a player, this is where he needs to focus his time and energy.

His average sprint speed of 28.4 MPH was in the 77th percentile of all players last year. When he was healthier in 2024, his sprint speed of 28.8 MPH was in the 87th percentile. In his first year in the majors in 2023, Winn had an average sprint speed of 29.2 MPH; that placed him in the 92nd percentile.

Being healthy should be Winn's primary goal for 2026, but if he wants to show that he can be a true cornerstone player for the Cardinals both now and in the future, he needs to tap into his blazing speed to steal more bases and be a greater threat on the basepaths.