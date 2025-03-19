St. Louis Cardinals fans knew this would be an unusual offseason. The front office promised a change in direction. While it is obvious there has been a more concerted effort toward bolstering player development, some things seem to be remaining the same — and not in a good way.

The team still has many questions left to answer before the season begins March 27. The club seems to be reverting back to some of their more comfortable ways of recent seasons, and that does not bode well for the many promises made this offseason.

Let's discuss what concerns remain for the Cardinals as the regular season nears.

Communication

Somehow, communication remains an issue for the Cardinals. John Mozeliak, Cardinals president of baseball operations, told the baseball world at the beginning of the offseason that the goal was to move the team to a focus on player development and move toward giving younger players more of an opportunity this season.

That goal was to be reached with the help of Mozeliak's one, two, and three goals this winter: trading Nolan Arenado. However, any move was killed thanks to Arenado's no-trade clause being exercised. He didn't want to uproot his wife and daughter to go to a new team and city, which is understandable. Comforts are important.

The lack of a trade in the offseason means it remains possible through the deadline, which could get ridiculous.

A major league move was not completed until Thursday, when the team signed relief pitcher Phil Maton to a one-year deal. The move came one day after Tony Clark of the MLBPA said the league was watching teams who haven't been active this offseason.

None of this has been a great look for Mozeliak, who is in his final season as POBO for the Cardinals. Chaim Bloom will take over at the end of 2025. Fans would think Mozeliak would have wanted to go out looking better. Granted, there is a whole season to play, but this isn't a good start.