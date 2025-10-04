5 teams who could entice Cardinals' Willson Contreras to waive his no-trade clause

Seattle Mariners

In what feels like the first time in human history, the Seattle Mariners had a great offense this year, ranking in the top three in baseball in wRC+ and top 10 in runs scored. Pair that with their stellar starting pitching and lockdown bullpen, and you see what many people are picking them to win the World Series.

I am writing this before the ALDS begins, so by the time you read this, you may know their playoff fate already. But no matter how deep the Mariners go in October, we all know that their window for World Series contention is open right now, and this offseason will be about maximizing that for 2026 as well.

While Seattle did have a top offense this year, players like Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor are set to be free agents, and Jorge Polanco has a player option that he may decline. Because of that, the Mariners are going to need to replace their offensive production, and Contreras could be an excellent way to do so.

Contreras's offensive profile is one that I think would play well in Seattle's pitcher-friendly park, and he's not solely reliant on the home run ball to do his damage. Contreras is a powerful and productive bat who can hit balls over the fence but is also great at hitting the baseball into the gaps or singles into the outfield to drive in runs. While big boppers are always welcomed and needed in lineups, the Mariners have some of that already in Randy Arozarena, Julio Rodriguez, and especially Cal Raleigh.

Because of the money the Mariners already have coming off the books, absorbing Contreras' salary shouldn't be a big deal for them. And with a loaded farm system that is set to produce some really intriguing position players over the coming years, especially in the middle infield and outfield, a bat at first base like Contreras seems to be a nice investment to supplement the roster that will be growing younger in other places on the diamond.

The Mariners have a great chance to compete for World Series titles each of the next few years, and that may be too appealing for Contreras to turn down. Yes, he would love to remain with St. Louis, but Seattle would put him on a World Series favorite every year for the remainder of his contract, and he may be open to doing that.