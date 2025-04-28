5 surprising trouble spots for the Cardinals that have already emerged

Starting rotation woes

It's the start of the season, and while pitchers are working through the offseason rust, some concerns are arising from the current starting rotation.

Sonny Gray, Erick Fedde, Andre Pallante, and Matthew Liberatore have been reasonably steady in their starts for the Cardinals. There are some concerns, but they are mostly solid arms. Miles Mikolas has had one good start in his outing against the Braves, which the bullpen blew up. Steven Matz has been good in his back-and-forth between the rotation and bullpen.

The team needs more steadiness in their rotation. In Marmol's recent statement regarding the bullpen, he indicated where he is at this time. He's working with what he has. And it appears to be time for Mozeliak also to adjust what Marmol is working with in the rotation as well. Mikolas may be better used in the bullpen in a situation like Matz. It is also time to move Mike McGreevy up from Memphis.

It would be nice to see them add a durable arm before the trade deadline.

Catching concerns

Since Ivan Herrera landed on the injured list with a bone bruise, the lineup has seen a steady diet of Pedro Pagés and Yohel Pozo. Herrera is expected to go on a rehab assignment on May 1. It really cannot happen soon enough. Herrera's bat is missed.

Pagés and Pozo have each had their great moments, but the team needs consistency at the position. If Herrera cannot come back soon, it may be time for another catching option.

Luken Baker

After Luken Baker led the team in home runs during Spring Training, fans have hardly had a glimpse of him. Willson Contreras is the everyday first baseman, and Alec Burleson has received the bulk of backup time to Contreras. He's also received the bulk of time at designated hitter with Contreras and Burleson flip-flopping the positions.

Where does this leave Baker? He has seven hits in 28 at-bats. He has two doubles and two RBIs. He's walked five times. He's slashing .250/.364/.321 with an OPS of .685. He should be getting more opportunities, but he's not coming up in Marmol's calculations.

Baker is a talented hitter. He has shown this, but doesn't get many opportunities. It will be interesting to see if the club receives offers for him near the trade deadline.