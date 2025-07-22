5 surprising players the Cardinals should shop at the MLB trade deadline

UTIL Brendan Donovan

I saved the moved controversial trade candidate for last.

Let me start by saying that I don't think Brendan Donovan will be traded, nor do I think he necessarily should be traded. However, there is sufficient reason to at least explore his market.

Brendan Donovan is under contract for only two more years after 2025. Will the Cardinals actually be competitive in that time span? It's possible! They'll certainly entertain division titles and Wild Card berths. But will they cement themselves as pennant chasers? I'm skeptical.

Without an extension to keep him on the team as a leader for the next five or six years, Brendan Donovan should probably be a tradeable player. If the Cardinals do extend him, they should keep him on the roster as a valuable veteran and leader for the next core of players like Masyn Winn, JJ Wetherholt, and Ivan Herrera.

Brendan Donovan's value has never been higher. He attended his first All-Star Game this year, and he's continually been a key cog in the Cardinals' season. He's slashing .291/.363/.421 this year for a .784 OPS and a 120 OPS+. He's hit eight home runs and driven in 37 runners while scoring 51 times himself. He's a plus defender at second base and left field, and he can also handle shortstop and third base.

Donnie has drawn walks at an above-average rate this year while keeping his strikeout rate in the 87th percentile in the league. He's squaring up pitches and hitting them well without sacrificing for whiffs. He's a grinder at the plate who can also boast some pop.

Losing Brendan Donovan would certainly deflate this team. He's been the clubhouse leader for three years now. Donovan has also been open about wanting an extension to stay in St. Louis. He's a true Cardinal through and through. Several fans wouldn't want to see Donnie traded, and the clubhouse would change for the worse in a drastic way if he's moved.

It probably won't happen, but Donovan's value has never been higher than it is now, thanks to his output this year and his team control beyond 2025. John Mozeliak's phone will be ringing nonstop if Donovan becomes available, and he could net the team a true top-of-the-rotation starting pitcher if he's dealt.