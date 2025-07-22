5 surprising players the Cardinals should shop at the MLB trade deadline

OF Lars Nootbaar

Trading Lars Nootbaar has been gaining some steam during the Cardinals' recent cold stretch. The club's left fielder is currently on the Injured List due to a left costochondral sprain. He was placed on the IL on July 13th, and he's still experiencing significant pain. According to John Denton, Nootbaar still can't swing a bat without feeling pain in his left side. He doesn't appear to be near a return to the lineup.

Injuries have been the story of the young outfielder's career so far, as he's yet to surpass 117 games or 503 plate appearances in a season.

However, Nootbaar could be an interesting trade candidate this deadline.

Last year, the Cardinals traded utility man Tommy Edman to get a starting pitcher in Erick Fedde. While that trade has soured quickly, the concept of that trade wasn't terrible. John Mozeliak traded a player who hadn't logged a single inning for the team for a much-needed starting pitcher. He could emulate that trade once again this year with Lars Nootbaar.

Noot has a .227/.332/.381 slash line this year for a .712 OPS and an OPS+ of exactly 100. He's bopped 12 home runs, two shy of his career high. Most importantly, Nootbaar has logged 386 plate appearances. if he continues at this pace, he'll exceed 500 plate appearances for just the second time in his career. His current injury could throw off his pace, but seeing 500 plate appearances is important for Nootbaar.

Lars Nootbaar could bring back a middle-of-the-rotation starting pitcher if the right deal is made. With Brendan Donovan, Victor Scott II, and Alec Burleson still on the roster, the club has sufficient outfield depth. Ivan Herrera, Thomas Saggese, and JJ Wetherholt have also been logging time in the grass.

The Cardinals probably know what they have in Lars Nootbaar by now. He's a talented yet oft-injured outfielder who hasn't quite been able to reach the heights that have been wanted out of him. Capitalizing on a seller's market at the deadline and moving him could behoove the club. A team trading for Nootbaar would have to be comfortable knowing that they won't get 125 games out of him. His upside could be tantalizing to a team that is able to swallow that sort of injury worry.