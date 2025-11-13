5 starting pitchers the Cardinals could trade for to rejuvenate their rotation

RHP Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins

Who doesn't like a fun reunion story? It's not a super clean fit in my opinion, but Sandy Alcantara is certainly someone the Cardinals could explore acquiring this offseason.

Cardinals fans are well aware of Alcantara's history with the club. After being placed in the package that St. Louis used to acquire Marcell Ozuna following the 2017 season, Alcantara developed into one of the best pitchers in baseball, winning the National League Cy Young award in 2022 after posting a 2.90 ERA in 228.2 innings of work for Miami. Since then, Alcantara has struggled with both his performance and health, so any team acquiring him would be hoping to help him bounce back.

Are the Cardinals the right team for that? Eh, I'm not sure. Goold has brought up Alcantara's name on a few different occasions, dating back even to the trade deadline. At the very least, that tells me there's at least some interest from St. Louis, and perhaps they can get him in a deal that makes sense for both parties.

Nootbaar would be of some interest to the Marlins in this scenario. Their offense was pretty mediocre in 2025, and while Nootbaar has the same amount of club control as Alcantara, he would be far cheaper and presents them with some upside offensively in their outfield. Maybe someone like Nolan Gorman or some prospects in the Cardinals' system could be of interest.

Personally, I don't fully see the vision here for a deal, unless the cost to acquire Alcantara is too good to pass up. With the amount of money he is making ($17.3 million in 2026 and a $21 million club option in 2027), the Marlins aren't in a strong position to ask for much, but I don't really see them moving him without some interesting value in return. If the Cardinals want to take on most of the money and Miami is willing to take less for him, it could be an interesting gamble.

I do have a hard time believing it makes a ton of sense, though, with Alcantara's deal coming to an end after the 2027 season. There is serious doubt about the status of that campaign, whether it will be shortened or lost completely due to a labor stoppage, so that puts the Cardinals in a weird spot when acquiring a guy like Alcantara.