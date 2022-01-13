5 potential trade destinations for Nolan Arenado after openness to position change

Detroit Tigers

While the Red Sox are clearly the most aggressive team when it comes to the biggest names available this offseason, the Detroit Tigers are expected to be extremely active themselves, and a trade for someone like Nolan Arenado could make a ton of sense.

The Tigers just had a Cinderella run to the American League Division Series this season after selling at the Trade Deadline, and with the Royals and Guardians wanting to replicate their success in 2024 as well, the Tigers know they have to load up if they want to run the AL Central.

Detroit seems like they are ready to take a page out of Kansas City's book this offseason. Last winter, the Royals were hyper-aggressive in adding a number of free agents to their club, which helped them go from a 100-loss team to a playoff team in one year. The Tigers already snuck their way into the playoffs, but it did take a magical run to do so. They'll need to strengthen their roster if they want to sustain that success, but they do have a stronger base to build on than the Royals did.

The Tigers were a bottom-third offense in all of baseball last year, and while they'll have some strong position players coming through the farm system in the next few years, I'm not sure any will be ready to help carry the offense in the near future. Acquiring a veteran bat like Arenado, along with other free-agent moves this offseason, would be a huge step for the club.

One of the prospects who hasn't lived up to expectations for them is first baseman Spencer Tolkerson, who has had flashes at the big league level before, but the club is running out of patience for him to figure things out.

One of their better prospects in Jace Jung made his MLB debut this year and is projected to man third base for them right now, but he is also a name who is able to move around if needed as well. The Tigers are fairly left-handed heavy in their lineup at the moment, so a right-handed bat with experience like Arenado would be a solid fit for their lineup.

I do think the Tigers would be interested, especially since they have cash to burn this offseason. The Tigers also have a top-10 farm system in all of baseball, so they have prospects to move if needed. The party I'm not sure would have a ton of interest in this move is Arenado himself though.

Yes, Detroit is a contender, and in a few years they may be one of the strongest teams in the American League, but until we see what other moves they make this offseason, my guess if they'd fall behind the Yankees, Orioles, Astros, Red Sox, Guardians, and potentially even teams like the Royals, Rays, Rangers, and Mariners in the pecking order. I think Arenado is going to want to end up with a club that has a strong chance to win the World Series, and I don't think I'd count Detroit in that equation.