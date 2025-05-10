5 players who are off to shocking starts for the Cardinals

Kyle Leahy - Good

Leahy has become a key member of the Cardinals' bullpen, pitching in the later innings to prepare for closer Ryan Helsley or other relief arms, such as Jojo Romero or Phil Maton.

He's pitched 22.1 innings over 18 games for the Cardinals. With an ERA of 1.21, he has 19 strikeouts. This is tremendous compared to his numbers last season, where he was 1-1 over 33 games and 48.2 innings pitched. He had an ERA of 4.07. Let's hope Leahy keeps it up, as it is great to have a home-grown arm out of the bullpen who is efficient.

Jordan Walker - Bad

Walker was the other primary beneficiary of the Cardinals' organizational reset. But again, Walker has struggled this season. He has had a few days off recently, during which time he has worked with Brown to unlock his swing.

Hopefully, we will see the fruits of that work very soon. Mozeliak said he wants to see Walker become more consistent at the plate. In 31 games, per The Athletic, he's hitting .196/.262/.268 with a 31 percent strikeout rate. Woo said, "Walker is struggling to lay off pitches outside the zone and hit the ball in the air."

Meanwhile, he has dramatically improved as the Cardinals' right fielder. He's made some outstanding plays, and it is wonderful to see. Mozeliak said Walker has made "major strides" on defense. Mozeliak hopes Walker makes the most of his opportunity.

Hopefully, Walker will continue to improve before matters get frustrating.

Victor Scott II - Good

Scott has become a must-watch player for the Cardinals. He took the time from last season's opportunity to start the season with the Cardinals and expanded on it to become a real force at the plate and in the outfield.

He has tremendous speed, so he is a real force to be reckoned with when he gets on base. A few months into the season, Scott already has 11 stolen bases. He's hitting .289/.359/.412 with an OPS of .772. He has six doubles, a triple, two home runs, 18 runs, and 15 RBIs. See? A real force for the Cardinals.

Scott definitely took the opportunity given as one of the younger players and ran with it. It will be fun to see how his season plays out. Remember, this will be his first full season as a Cardinal.