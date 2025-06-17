5 players the Cardinals should target with the 5th pick in the 2025 MLB Draft

The bad news is that the St. Louis Cardinals, by their standards, have had a rough couple of years. The good news is that it gets you higher draft picks.

Last year, they had the 7th pick and selected JJ Wetherholt, a shortstop. Even though the Cardinals had their own young star in the making at shortstop, they took the best player available.

Could they do the same thing again this year? The draft board is set up for that to be a definite possibility. Three of the top players that might be available when the Cardinals make their selection will be shortstops.

Almost every mock draft has Ethan Holliday going off the board before the Cardinals get their turn to pick. Beyond that, it is nothing more than conjecture.

This year, the Cardinals have the 5th pick, and Chaim Bloom will no doubt have a large presence. His draft philosophy in Boston seemed to be simple. When he had high draft choices, he went for high upside (e.g., Marcelo Mayer in 2021 at #4 overall and Kyle Teel in 2023 at #14). If they had lower picks, the plan seemed to be to go safer but go big in the later rounds.

Some of his most notable picks were Marcelo Mayer, Nick Yorke, Kristian Campbell, Kyle Teel, and the number one prospect in all of baseball, everyone is waiting for, Roman Anthony.

Based on several mock drafts, one of these five players is likely to be a St. Louis Cardinal on July 13th.

1. Eli Willits, SS, Fort Cobb-Broxton HS (OK)

Reason for Cardinals' interest : Willits is consistently mocked as a top-five pick and has been linked to the Cardinals in several mock drafts. He's a high-school shortstop with a strong bat-to-ball skill set and good defensive tools, offering a high upside. While the Cardinals have a lot of middle infielders in their system, a talent like Willits could still be too good to pass up, with the potential to move to center field if needed.

Potential Stats (Projected MLB level):

Hitting: A high-average hitter with strong on-base skills. Could develop into a .280+ hitter with a good walk rate.

Power: Likely to be more of a gap-to-gap hitter with average power, potentially 15-20 home runs.

Speed: Plus speed, good for stolen bases and range in the field.

MLB Grades (on 20-80 scouting scale):

Hit: 60

Power: 45-50

Run: 60

Arm: 55

Field: 60

Overall Future Value: 55-60

2. Kade Anderson, LHP, LSU

Reason for Cardinals' interest: The Cardinals need pitching. Anderson is one of the top college arms in a rich class of left-handed pitchers. He's a four-pitch lefty with excellent control and has proven himself in the SEC. Drafting a high-upside college pitcher could provide a quicker path to the majors than a high school arm.

Potential Stats (Projected MLB level):

Fastball: Mid-90s, touching higher, with good movement.

Secondary pitches: Plus slider and changeup, with a developing curveball.

Control: Good command, limiting walks.

MLB Grades:

Fastball: 60

Slider: 55

Changeup: 55

Curveball: 45

Control: 55

Overall Future Value: 55

3. Jamie Arnold, LHP, Florida State

Reason for Cardinals' interest: Another elite college lefty, Arnold, also brings high upside. He possesses an elite fastball that is a big swing-and-miss pitch (something that is lacking on the current staff), and his unique arm angle draws comparisons to Chris Sale. If the Cardinals prioritize a high-ceiling pitcher who could leap through the system, Arnold would be a strong candidate.

Potential Stats (Projected MLB level):

Fastball: Elite bat-missing fastball, likely high-90s with good movement.

Secondary pitches: Strong breaking ball and a developing changeup.

Control: Needs some refinement but shows flashes of good command.

MLB Grades:

Fastball: 65

Slider: 55

Changeup: 50

Control: 50

Overall Future Value: 55

4. Aiva Arquette, SS/2B, Oregon State

Reason for Cardinals' interest: Arquette is a college position player who has shown significant improvements in his bat and glove, particularly in his power potential and plate discipline. While he's also a middle infielder, his offensive improvements could make him an interesting pick for the Cardinals, especially if they lean towards a college bat.

Potential Stats (Projected MLB level):

Hitting: Good contact skills with developing power. Could be a .270+ hitter with 20-25 home runs.

Defense: Solid defender at shortstop or second base.

MLB Grades:

Hit: 55

Power: 50-55

Run: 50

Field: 55

Overall Future Value: 50-55

5. Billy Carlson, SS/RHP, Corona HS (CA)

Reason for Cardinals' interest: Carlson is a high-school two-way talent, though he's often projected more as a shortstop. He's a toolsy player with potential across the board. While the Cardinals have been linked to Willits as a prep shortstop, Carlson offers a similar high-ceiling athletic profile with versatility.

Potential Stats (Projected MLB level, as an SS) :

Hitting: Good athlete with potential for average hit and power tools.

Speed: Above-average speed.

Defense: Good hands and instincts at shortstop, with a powerful arm.

MLB Grades:

Hit: 50

Power: 45-50

Run: 55

Arm: 60

Field: 55

Overall Future Value: 50-55

The Cardinals are at a pivotal point. The team is transitioning from Mozeliak's safer approach, looking for the higher floor, to the Chaim Bloom approach of looking for the highest ceiling.

Bloom has spent most of his time with the Cardinals overhauling the minor league system. That includes systems, technologies, and methods of player development. This is the year he gets to pick the best player available that will also be the best fit for his new system.