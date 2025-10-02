Arizona Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks are due for some positive regression, but even so, they need to make upgrades if they are going to compete in 2026 at a high level. But the club just shared that they are likely to drop in payroll a bit next year, meaning they will have to get creative with how they add talent to their roster.

While Arenado holds a big salary number next year, he could represent an opportunity for the club to add bat to their lineup without adding much money to their books, since the Cardinals will likely eat a lot of it. I know Arenado had a down year, but the Diamondbacks could hope that a transition to the desert would help him in a big way.

Not for nothing, but the Diamondbacks had a bottom-five team defense last year at third base, and improvement there could vault them into being one of the best defenses in all of baseball. With uncertainty surrounding their pitching staff next year, improving their defense would be wise for run prevention.

The Diamondbacks have a great core four of position players in Geraldo Perdomo, Ketel Marte, Corbin Carroll, and Gabriel Moreno. It means that the pressure won't be on Arenado to carry the team, and he can settle in as a veteran presence on the roster. I could honestly see Paul Goldschmidt returning to the desert as well, since the Diamondbacks have holes at both corners.

The Diamondbacks aren't quite the contender that the Tigers, Mariners, and Phillies are, but they do have potential to take steps forward, and they are certainly better positioned in the next few years than the Cardinals to contend. The National League West is no cakewalk, as the Dodgers and Padres run the division, but the Giants are also on the hunt to improve as soon as possible. Still, I could see Arenado finding Arizona an appealing landing spot.