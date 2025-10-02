Seattle Mariners

Another American League contender, the Seattle Mariners, has one of the best pitching staffs in all of baseball and a strong farm system that is actually loaded now with position player talent. Jerry Dipoto could easily see Arenado as a sneaky buy-low candidate to try to boost their World Series odds in 2026.

The Mariners acquired Eugenio Suarez at the trade deadline this year to fill their hole at third base, but he's set to hit free agency this offseason and could field a deal that is out of their comfort zone due to the lack of options in this year's free agent market. Josh Naylor is also set to hit free agency this winter.

For the Mariners, the opportunity to acquire a veteran like Arenado to complement their core pieces could pay major dividends. Right now, Seattle's offense is led by MVP candidate Cal Raleigh, young star Julio Rodriguez, and former Cardinals outfielder Randy Arozarena. Pieces like J.P. Crawford and Jorge Polanco also contribute to their offensive success in a meaningful way.

Colt Emerson and Cole Young are both infield prospects who the club hopes will lead their offense in the near future, but I don't think that necessarily prevents them from acquiring Arenado due to the flexibility of other players on their roster. That would also allow the Mariners to be patient with those prospects, while also not having to move much in terms of assets or pay a ton of dollars for Arenado as the stopgap.

In all honesty, the Mariners feel like a sleeping giant, and if I were Arenado, I would heavily consider going there. A five-man rotation of Bryan Woo, George Kirby, Logan Gilbert, Bryce Miller, and Luis Castillo is filthy, and it also means that they have the depth to overcome a lot of injuries to their pitching staff. The Mariners also have a very strong bullpen, so unlike Arenado's experience in Colorado or St. Louis, he won't have to worry about the pitching staff.

In fact, I'm sure many of those arms would love the idea of Arenado playing behind them and making great plays for them. We'll see if Seattle has any interest, but Arenado certainly should.