Detroit Tigers

My oh my, what a crash out the Tigers went on at the end of the season. After boasting one of the best records in baseball for a large portion of the season, Detroit spiraled out of control and almost missed the playoffs because of that.

While almost missing the playoffs was almost a massive failure considering where they stood earlier this year, the Tigers still have one of the brightest futures in baseball, playing in one of the weakest divisions in the sport while boasting a young, exciting team that has arguably the best farm system in baseball backing it.

Kerry Carpenter, Spencer Torkelson, and Riley Greene lead the middle of the Tigers' order, and they have arguably the best starting pitcher in all of baseball in Tarik Skubal. In their farm system, names like Kevin McGonigle, Max Clark, and Jackson Jobe highlight some exciting talent that could be leading the team soon as well. The Tigers also likely have more room to spend on payroll moving forward, so assuming the Cardinals eat a lot of money on Arenado's deal, they should have space to spend.

For Arenado, the Tigers represent a true contender, and the fact that they are in the American League gives them an even clearer path to the World Series compared to National League contenders.

Arenado regressed again offensively this year, but any team looking to acquire him is likely hoping that he is able to produce more in their uniform than he did in St. Louis the last two years. While he's not the same defender he once was, he's still one of the better defensive third basemen in the sport, and he would provide another veteran presence in the Tigers' clubhouse as they look to move from a young, exciting team to true contenders.

There are other teams on this list that could certainly appeal to Arenado, and who knows if the Tigers would want him, but Detroit does seem like a really solid fit for both sides, and I wouldn't be surprised at all to see Arenado in the Motor City next summer.