5 most surprising first impressions at Cardinals spring training 2025

OF Victor Scott II

Last spring training, Victor Scott II captured the imaginations of Cardinals fans with a hot start to camp, and finished his time posting a .317/.404/.366 slash line in 42 at-bats. Scott was set to begin the year at Triple-A despite calls from fans to start him on the big league roster, but after a freak injury to Dylan Carlson during one of their final games of spring training, Scott got the nod for the Opening Day roster.

Things went about as poorly as they could have for Scott during his first run in St. Louis. In the 18 games (65 plate appearances) before being demoted, Scott slashed .085/.138/.136 with just five hits and two stolen bases to his name. Scott spent most of 2024 after that in Triple-A, but things did look better during his second-half run with the club. After making some adjustments at the plate, Scott slashed .233/.273/.384, far from what the Cardinals want from him long-term but a positive step in the right direction.

All offseason long, it has felt like the Cardinals were planning on Michael Siani owning the center field job in 2025. Lars Nootbaar has been getting some run out there as well, but Scott's odds of winning the center field job did not see all that high.

Let's not get too worked up about spring training stats with Scott again, but it's hard to deny that he does look a lot better and far more comfortable this time around.

Victor Scott II has a homer and a triple in his first two at-bats today ⚡️ #SpringTraining pic.twitter.com/XHML2MpwB1 — MLB (@MLB) February 25, 2025

If the changes Scott has made stick, he may have turned himself into the Cardinals' best center field option for the present day, not just the future. I am all for him starting in Triple-A again if that is what is best for his development, but having a true center fielder who can provide great defense, elite speed on the basepaths, and better offense than Siani would be ideal for this club.