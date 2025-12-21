5 exciting pitching prospects the Cardinals should target in their offseason trades

Royals RHP Kendry Chourio

If you have been following the Brendan Donovan trade saga coverage this offseason, you'll know that the Kansas City Royals have been heavily rumored to be in on Donovan, with lefty Noah Cameron being the name mentioned as going back to St. Louis in a trade.

Cameron is a fine starter. He really is. But if I am being honest, I do not think he has the kind of upside the Cardinals should be looking for in a Donovan trade, so if a deal happens with Kansas City, I'd want at least one other arm in the deal that boasts middle or top of the rotation upside. Right-hander Kendry Chourio certainly fits the bill.

Chourio, 18, was an international amateur signing by the Royals in January 2025, and he was the biggest riser in the Kansas City farm system this past year. In 14 games (13 starts), Chourio struck out 63 batters in 51.1 innings of work, and he has flashed dynamic stuff that could get even better as he matures.

The right-hander is capable of living in the upper-90s with his fastball and pairs it with an excellent changeup that is so hard to hit when you're having to prepare for that fastball. His curveball is an above-average offering already, giving him three pitches that he can get batters out with at a high level. Oh, and he has plus control already, walking just five batters last season.

Kendry Chourio had them guessing all night! #LetsGlow pic.twitter.com/NbcdDIMbNh — Columbia Fireflies (@ColaFireflies) August 15, 2025

Did I mention Chourio is just 18 years old?

He's likely pretty far away from a big league debut, but with this kind of upside, he's worth waiting on. With a smaller frame standing at six feet tall and just 160 pounds, Chourio will likely add more weight in the coming years, but that smaller frame is something to monitor long-term for him.

If the Royals want Donovan, I'm not signing off on a deal unless Chourio is in it. There's a ton of risk involved with acquiring an arm as young as Chourio, but the upside is immense and worth betting on.